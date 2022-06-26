‘Homophobic fan welcomes Cruzeiro games’, says Ronaldo

Ronaldo gave a strong message to Cruzeiro fans during the live
photo: Playback/Twitch

In addition to being manager of the Sociedade Anima de Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo is one of the great idols of Brazilian football. And the former player knows the role of influencer he has. This Friday, during a live on Twitch, Fenmeno made an awareness campaign against homophobia in football stadiums.

Recently, Cruzeiro ran the risk of losing points because of homophobic chants in the duel against Grmio, at Independência. That’s why Fenmeno was tough and made it clear: “Homophobic fans are not welcome to Cruzeiro games”.

“I want to remind you that a very serious problem, crime, and the homophobic fan is not welcome to Cruzeiro games. In addition to committing a crime, he will be harming his team”, said Ronaldo, adding.

“A message for Cruzeiro and for everyone else. We can no longer tolerate this type of behavior. (…) We will fulfill our obligation, make fans aware, that is not welcome in our stadiums”, he declared.

the punishment

The Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football (STJD) approved, this Friday (24), the disciplinary transaction agreed between Cruzeiro and the Attorney General’s Office, on June 6, by homophobic chants chanted in the stands of Independência in the match against Grmio, by the 6th round of Serie B. The Minas Gerais club was responsible for paying a fine of R$ 30,000, in addition to carrying out a series of mandatory actions to raise awareness against homophobia.

The value of the transaction proposed by the Prosecutor’s Office will have two destinations. The first, of R$ 15 thousand, will be destined to social causes, while the second, also of R$ 15 thousand, will be paid to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

In addition to the financial fine, Cruzeiro will have to adopt other pedagogical and educational measures. They are:

  • Use of captain’s armband and corner flags in rainbow colors;
  • Publication of an educational booklet to combat LGBTPhobia on social networks;
  • Publication on the official website about “LGBT Pride”;
  • Meeting with organized supporters to raise awareness of homophobic chants.

The STJD also added another measure that Cruzeiro must comply with as principal. The club will have to display a campaign starring a player of the team on the stadium screen before the start of the game and at intervals. The content of the messages will be to raise awareness against discrimination and intolerance of any kind.

Also, according to the STJD’s determination, Cruzeiro will have a period of 30 days to pay the ‘punishment’ and carry out all awareness campaigns against homophobia. The period will be valid from this Friday – date of approval.

Fulfillment of part of the punishment

little, o cruise informed that the action would be carried out every month of June. “During the month of June, strengthening the month of LGBTQIAP pride, the corner flags of the games with our command, and also the captain’s armband, will have the colors of the rainbow. Either we fight LGBTphobia or we are part of the problem!” , posted the celestial club on social media.

the complaint

The disciplinary transaction is a judicial alternative in which the accused (Cruzeiro) and the Attorney General (who made the complaint) seek an agreement on the appropriate punishment. If there is consensus between the parties, the penalty will be applied automatically. If not, the case returns to a vote in the Disciplinary Commission of the STJD.

Grmio would also be judged last month for homophobic chanting.

the case

The episodes were recorded in the duel between mineiros and gachos for the 6th round of Serie B, on May 8, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. Fox won the match 1-0.

During the match, Cruzeiro fans at the stadium chanted in a homophobic way: “Arer, gacho doc* e fala tch”. Afterwards, Grêmio members also responded with LGBTphobia and machismo: “Maria plays volleyball”.

