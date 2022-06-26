Honda ZR-V x Toyota Corolla Cross: see pros and cons between new rivals – 06/26/2022

The Honda ZR-V promises to be the great competitor of the Toyota Corolla Cross. They were already rivals since the time of the Civic and Corolla, sedans that gave rise to these projects. Although the new model has not yet been launched in Brazil – the forecast is for 2023 -, we can already know some factors that will be taken into account in this dispute.

prices

It is impossible to know what the price of the ZR-V will be, but we already have a good idea of ​​its positioning: it will be a wild card between the new HR-V and the Corolla Cross, since Toyota still does not make the Yaris SUV for here.

Toyota Corolla Cross prices are between R$ 158,780 and R$ 189,590, that is, it can pinch a slice of the most expensive HR-V, while the ZR-V would be its rival in the most complete.

Internal space

We still don’t know what the Honda’s cabin space will look like. It has a wheelbase of 2.65 meters, just 1 centimeter longer than the Toyota. It should be just as spacious. The trunk was also not disclosed, but its volume should be close to that offered by the rival, which has 440 liters.

mechanics

It is still a mystery what the engines of the ZR-V will be in Brazil, since their versions and positioning have not yet been defined. Of course, it won’t have options with the 1.5-liter engine, something that will only come in the cheaper HR-Vs, but it can share the 1.5-liter turbo engine with its smaller relative.

Toyota Corolla Cross has some advantages, however, it will have work with the ZR-V Image: Writing

In the United States, where it was presented as HR-V, the ZR-V comes with the 2.0 aspirated 160 hp and 19.7 kgfm, less powerful than the Corolla Cross 2.0 with 177 hp and 21.4 kgfm, but that can change around here thanks to the flex injection system.

As for the 1.5 turbo, the engine generated 173 hp and 22.4 kgfm at low in the old HR-V, but it will yield more when it is converted to flex, something already confirmed for the new generation of the compact SUV. The question is how it will be on the ZR-V.

This option can give it a performance advantage over Toyota, however, only the rival has hybrid configurations, which, although not as fast as the 2.0, are capable of guaranteeing low average consumption.

Corolla Cross has 1.8 flex hybrid option Image: Rafaela Borges/UOL

One thing is certain: the Civic’s platform is more modern and has independent rear suspension, which can give it a nice difference in behavior, since the Corolla Cross did not bring this feature, something available in the Corolla sedan.

Equipment

Assistance systems are almost common, there are blind spot sensors, automatic braking and adaptive cruise control (the popular autopilot).

Toyota has suffered with the supply of multimedia centers, which are deleted or replaced by after-sales versions, much inferior in features and performance. The Honda will have a central up to 9 inches, smaller in size compared to the 10 inches of the rival’s original multimedia. Speaking of digital screen, both have digital panel up to seven inches. It could be more.

Honda ZR-V may have a slightly superior finish to the rival Image: Honda/Disclosure

A point that highlights the Honda is the all-wheel drive option, a facility that is found in few rivals, such as the Jeep Compass.

There is a controversial issue that is much better resolved at launch: the electronic parking brake with auto hold, equipment that automatically holds the brake at stops. Meanwhile, Toyota bets on handbrake by pedal. A nostalgic touch?

design

This is the most subjective criterion of all. Both bet on lines that do not displease, perhaps with the exception of the lunch box of the Toyota exhaust. The style of the ZR-V reserves space for a very pronounced front, a feature that is also in the rival. On the sides, both stray from their sedan counterparts, but the Honda is a little bolder at this point.

Toyota Corolla Cross has the same size digital dashboard Image: Disclosure

It is in the rear that the launch is more daring. Although they are very similar to those of the new Civic, the taillights are more daring and do not have that generic Corolla Cross air. These are small points of difference that can be responsible for the purchase decision.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.