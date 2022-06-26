How many subscribers does Netflix have in Brazil?

After all, how many Brazilians subscribe to the streaming platform? Check the answer!

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Last year, after an error by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), the number of subscribers to Netflix, one of the largest streaming platforms in the world, was released.

However, the so-called “black box” should be private. However, the documentation ended up being leaked during a demonstration by the Neo TV association, representing small pay-TV operators in Brazil.

How many Brazilians does Netflix have?

In this sense, see below the excerpt from the document that said how many subscribers Netflix had at that time:

“It is true that streaming platforms have gained many customers in recent years, but it is also clear that a significant portion of consumers consider OTT services as complementary to pay-TV – Netflix, for example, has already been able to gain 19 million subscribers. in Brazil alone.”

Thus, for a company to communicate with Cade, it is necessary to send a document to the public and another confidential. The private text contains information about the number of Netflix subscribers.

So what happened in this situation was that the information was in the public version of the text and ended up being leaked.

Netflix has first drop in subscribers in a decade

In April of this year, Netflix reported the first drop in subscriber numbers in over a decade. Thus, the platform lost 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. In fact, the company’s decision to suspend service in Russia resulted in the loss of 700 thousand subscribers.

For the second quarter, Netflix released a weak scenario, projecting the loss of 2 million subscribers, despite new seasons of successful franchises such as “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” and the premiere of the movie “The Gray Man”.

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Elliott Cowand Jr / Shutterstock.com