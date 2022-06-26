how to circumvent high inflation – Financial Education – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The IPCA-15 increased by 0.69% in June, after having increased by 0.59% in May

In general, food, bus tickets, school supplies, health and, especially, energy and transport have become more expensive in the last two years, reflecting an imbalance between supply and demand.

In times of financial squeeze, Brazilians look for ways to circumvent the effects to close the accounts at the end of the month

What do gasoline, health insurance and food have in common? They all have the same enemy: inflation.

According to Eduardo Reis, financial educator at Ágora Investimentos, the inflationary pressure started with the pandemic, when countries adopted monetary stimulus policies, injecting money to encourage consumption.

According to financial educator Lai Santiago, there will still be fluctuations in the coming months. “We will see a number of factors influencing the rise or fall of inflation,” she says.

It is worth noting that the Extended National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15) increased by 0.69% in June, after having increased by 0.59% in May, according to the IBGE. As a result, inflation accumulates a high of 5.65% in the year.

An external factor that has also impacted Brazil, according to Jessyca Rodrigues, investment advisor at SVN, is the war in Eastern Europe. “We took our noses away from the pandemic and entered a war, creating uncertainty for the world. It is important to carefully monitor wheat, soybeans and corn. We are importing wheat, which makes bread and pasta more expensive,” she says.

The balance of expenses, therefore, is essential to circumvent the lack of control over prices.

“With what a person receives in one month, it is no longer possible to keep shopping in the next. It is important to adapt expenses within the monthly budget and even replace products with other brands”, says Reis, from Ágora.

In the short term, Santiago says that inflation will remain high, but he stressed that this is a reality on a global scale. The financial educator’s recommendation is to pay attention to unnecessary expenses and festive dates in the second semester.

“Most people make plans for travel, home and car. In the current scenario, planning for smaller expenses can end up making a difference.”, she says. “We are in the month of São João and you spend a little more, even typical foods are on the list of those that have gone up in price. Checking moments when you are going to spend more, or with fixed accounts, you can visualize how the months will end, even before they start ”, she says. Expense organization is the keyword for those who want to see the accounts go into the blue.

Rodrigues, from SVN, also says that the scenario is very uncertain for the future. “This is not a good time for consumption. The market is cyclical and there will be adjustments in the coming years that will give a better space to change the car and make a mortgage, he says.

