“I could work in cleaning”, heard Natália Deodato when trying to be a model (Photo: AgNews)

Full of opportunities after participating in “Big Brother Brasil 22”, Natalia Deodato revealed that, before fame, she tried to be a model, but all agencies said she didn’t have the profile for famous brands because of vitiligo.

In an interview with Glam, the former BBB recalled the onset of the disease at the age of nine and how vitiligo affected her: “At ten, I went into depression. I lost too much weight, my hair fell out and I became a little anemic. I didn’t eat properly and I weighed 45 kg. And the more anxious I got, the more spots appeared,” she said. She also said that, at the age of twelve, she tried to take her own life, but overcame the difficult phase with psychological support.

However, when he started looking for a job as a model, he also started to suffer from prejudice: “I’ve been working with this since I was nine years old (…), but as I got into art, taking jobs [‘trabalhos’, em português] as a children’s entertainer and at fairs and events, my interest in fashion grew. I wanted to work as a model, but I was afraid because of the stains,” she revealed.

“My boyfriend encouraged me and I decided to knock on the agencies’ doors. But they all told me that I didn’t have a model profile, that famous brands would never hire me. I had to hear that if I wanted an opportunity, I could work in cleaning the company”, added Natalia. However, she did not give up and said she was inspired by Winnie Harlowan international model who also has vitiligo:

“I was never one to give up on my dreams. Even working at events and in salons, I always wanted to photograph for brands. I did a little job there, another one here… But I never let that dream die completely. I remembered Winnie Harlow. she did it, I can do it. I just need the right opportunities,'” he recalled.

“That’s when I decided to sign up for the ‘BBB’. I reached the finals several times, but I didn’t enter reality. This year it happened. And my life is finally turning around. However, I keep fighting and knocking on the door every day of opportunities. No matter how hard they try, they will never be able to extinguish the flame of hope, the flame of faith”, he added.