‘I lose count’, Gracyanne Barbosa lives a nightmare with Belo’s lovers

Gracyanne Barbosa spoke about Belo’s lovers and revealed the nightmare she lived

Gracyanne Barbosa and Beautiful they are a very popular couple, but anyone who thinks the couple’s life is perfect is wrong. In 2019, the fitness muse vented on the web about a nightmare she was living, after rumors of an alleged lover of the singer began to circulate in the media. At the time, she made it clear to her followers that several women were always showing up claiming to be in a relationship with the artist.

+ Leão Lobo caught with a penis in his mouth and expelled from the program by Ana Maria, scandalizes with a bombastic revelation

In an interview with the program ‘TV Fama’, Gracyanne Barbosa eased the situation saying: “There are a lot of rumors in this regard. I lose count of how many photos I get from fans, of people hugging in the hotel, saying ‘is he his lover?’. About three or four months ago, when we returned to Rio, a lot of people started talking to me about her”, said the influencer.

+ “Eating my wife”, Eduardo Costa exposes what Leonardo did and detonates the anger he feels for the singer

Asked if she went after it to find out if any story is real, Gracyanne Barbosa guaranteed that she has no interest: “”I didn’t go after it, because if I go after everyone who says they are Belo’s lover, I won’t do anything else”. At another time, Belo’s wife delivered an unusual outcome about the alleged lover’s story, she would have met her rival at the opening of her store.

Naked, Gracyanne Barbosa opens her arms, prances with thin panties and shows what she does to harden her butt On her stomach, Gracyanne Barbosa appears naked in bed and displays a giant intimate part: “Delícia” Belo exposes gay romance, makes a declaration of love and Gracyanne vents about betrayal: “I live love”

+ Graciele deals with the separation from Zezé, makes a video, takes a colossal scolding and goes public with the reason: “Just because I woke up”

In an account, the muse said that she did not even recognize the woman: “On the opening day of my store, she was there and I didn’t even recognize it, my friends warned me. I spoke to him, we hadn’t talked about this story yet,” she declared.