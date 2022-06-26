‘If they wanted to preserve my daughter, they shouldn’t have been asked’, says mother of girl victim of rape on the handling of the case by the Justice | Fantastic

This Sunday’s Fantástico (26) brings an exclusive interview with the mother of 11-year-old girl raped by vulnerable , and pressured at a hearing to desist from the termination of pregnancy provided for by law. In a conversation with reporter Renata Capucci, which airs this Sunday (26), she talks about her indignation at the handling of the case by Justice:

“If they wanted to preserve my daughter so much, it was something that shouldn’t have been asked of her. I think I should answer for her, not her.”

A video published last Monday (20) by Portal Catarinas and The Intercept shows excerpts from a hearing held in Santa Catarina to deal with the case of the girl who became pregnant after being a victim of rape. In the images, judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer questions whether the child could not keep the pregnancy for another “one or two weeks”, to increase the survival of the fetus.

Could you stay a little longer? — Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, judge, during a hearing with an 11-year-old girl who became pregnant after being a victim of rape

According to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the procedure was done on Thursday (23)after the organ’s recommendation to the hospital where the girl had been initially treated.

The report will also show how was the fight for the law to be enforced. “We tried to do everything within the commandos. I thought justice would be done, right?”

Victim of rape, the girl discovered that she was in her 22nd week of pregnancy when she was taken to a hospital in Florianópolis (SC), where she was denied the abortion procedure. In that unit, the interruption is performed when the pregnancy is up to 20 weeks, although the legislation does not stipulate deadlines or request judicial authorization for the procedure.

According to the law, abortion is permitted in cases where the pregnancy is the result of rape or when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk. In a third case, when there is a diagnosis of fetal anencephaly, abortion has been allowed since 2012, according to a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Since a judge’s order, the child was being kept in a shelter to prevent him from having an authorized abortion. Only on Tuesday (21), the girl was released to leave the shelter and return to her mother’s house. After that, the defense of the girl’s family filed a habeas corpus at the Santa Catarina Court of Justice (TJSC) to carry out the pregnancy termination procedure.