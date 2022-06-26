If you drink coffee, don’t go shopping; understand why

Almost all adults love to drink coffee, at least in the early hours of the morning. The drink is rich in caffeine and helps fight sleep and laziness to face the routine of the day. However, some researchers have discovered interesting data.

See too: Do you drink coffee with sugar? Find out how it affects your life expectancy

A study developed in South Florida suggests that you shouldn’t drink coffee before going shopping. That’s because people who do this end up being more likely to buy objects just on impulse.

What makes the urge increase after drinking coffee?

The researchers installed an espresso machine at the entrance of three different stores. In all, 300 people received a complimentary 100 mg cup of coffee at the establishments. Other customers also received the drink, but without caffeine.

Thus, the data showed that people who drink coffee before shopping spend 50% more if they drink caffeinated coffee. In addition, these people chose 30% more objects to buy than those who drank the decaf beverage or those who did not drink coffee.

“Caffeine, as a powerful stimulant, releases dopamine in the brain, which excites the mind and body. This leads to a higher energy state, which in turn increases impulsivity and decreases self-control,” said one of the researchers, Dipayan Biswas.

laboratory experiment

The researchers decided to investigate the effects of drinking coffee in the laboratory as well. For this, a group of 200 students from business schools was set up.

During the research, the same results were observed. Students who drank caffeinated coffee also acted on impulse. They were given a list of goods for them to buy various products.

Thus, it was realized that drinking coffee can actually influence when shopping. So think twice before drinking caffeine and going out shopping for anything.