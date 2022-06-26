In a letter to the judge, the judge says that, released, Milton Ribeiro can interfere in the investigations – Notícias

After judge Ney Bello, from the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), in Brasília, ordered the release of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, arrested in Operation Acesso Pago, judge Renato Borelli, from the 15th Federal Court of the Distrito Federal, which had ordered pretrial detention, said it made the decision based on “substantial suspicions”. In a letter, the judge defends the legality of the arrest and also says that Ribeiro can interfere in the investigations.

“All decisions were made on the basis of clear indications that there would be a bad sequence of suspicious conduct in the Ministry of Education (called a parallel office*) and that they could conform to the criminal types specified above; that is to say, the decisions were not made without the justifying legal support”, says an excerpt from the statement sent to the judge’s office.



Check the arrest warrant issued against Milton Ribeiro

The magistrate opposes the arguments used by Ney Bello to grant the habeas corpus that released the former minister. The judge’s decision, which undid the order of Judge Renato Borelli, had two main grounds: that Milton Ribeiro is no longer at the MEC (Ministry of Education) and that the investigated facts are not “contemporary”.





In response, the federal judge of the first degree reiterates that, even outside the government, the former minister “can still interfere in the production of evidence about possible past criminal conduct”.

“The fact that the investigated person no longer belongs to the Public Administration framework does not exempt him from answering for the typical acts that at another time he may have been the author, nor whether he can currently or cannot continue practicing”, he argues.

Borelli also says that it is not possible to pinpoint whether or not there is “contemporaneity” in the investigated facts, which according to him would require further investigations.





“In effect, in a democratic State of Law, no one is allowed to remain inert, much less state authorities, in the face of situations that may constitute damage to any legal asset protected by Criminal Law, especially when the injured asset belongs to the whole of society. “, he wrote.

The judge also denies that he prevented the defenses from becoming aware of the case. He states, however, that the arrest warrant could not have been communicated prior to compliance, “under penalty of rendering it ineffective due to prior knowledge.” “As soon as the precautionary measures were all complied with, the defendants’ defenses were granted access to procedural information”, he explains.

The demonstration was sent to judge Ney Bello hours after he ordered the release of the former minister. The decision also benefited pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, who are also investigated in the investigation into the parallel office at MEC.





information about the prison

THE ex-minister’s wife said, in a call intercepted on the day of the arrest, that he “was aware” of what would happen. Federal Police investigators had access to a conversation by Myrian Ribeiro during the operation whose target was the pastor who commanded the MEC.

In the dialogue, Myrian says that a man named Matheus was explaining to her the defense’s attempt to file habeas corpus for Milton Ribeiro. Milton Ribeiro’s wife then says that “the deal was already right”.





In another conversation that the investigators had access to, Milton Ribeiro told his daughter by phone, on the 9th, that received a call from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in which he said he feared that Ribeiro would be the target of a PF (Federal Police) operation.

Lawyer for President Bolsonaro, Frederick Wassef said this Friday (24) that the Chief Executive did not try to interfere with the Federal Police in the case involving the arrest of the former minister. “President Bolsonaro does not interfere with the Federal Police, he has never interfered with the Federal Police or any other institution of his government. This is simply a lie, it is fake news, it does not exist,” said Wassef.





Operation Paid Access

Milton Ribeiro is suspected of passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative advocacy and influence peddling. He was arrested by the Federal Police on Wednesday (22), during Operation Acesso Pago, which investigates the peddling of influence by pastors and corruption for the release of public resources from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education), linked to the Ministry of Education. Education.

Milton Ribeiro was arrested in the city of Santos, in São Paulo. He would be transferred to Brasília, where he would participate in a custody hearing on Thursday afternoon (23), but, with the freedom granted by the judge, Ribeiro was not even transferred to the country’s capital.

In all, 13 search and seizure warrants and five arrest warrants were served in Goiás, São Paulo, Pará and the Federal District. In addition to the former minister, pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos, appointed as lobbyists who worked at the MEC, former advisor Helder Diego da Silva Bartolomeu and lawyer Luciano de Freitas Musse were arrested.