In addition to Yuri Alberto: Corinthians prioritizes hiring a midfielder | Corinthians

Striker Yuri Alberto, who is about to be loaned by Zenit, from Russia, should not be the only reinforcement hired by Corinthians in the next transfer window. The club also sees the lack of a midfielder, as Paulinho suffered a ligament injury and will only return in 2023.

In a press conference on Saturday night, coach Vítor Pereira pointed out the two positions as priorities. And he said further signings will depend on players leaving the window.

– Let’s imagine that the market takes us one or another player that we do not expect. These priorities will count. Today we know that, even due to the injuries we have, we have deficiencies in certain sectors. We need a striker. Then, with the injury of Paulinho and Maycon, we have problems there in the middle. Then it depends on the outputs or not. If it comes out of a speed attacker, we’ll need one. If a defender comes out, too. It will depend on what happens. Let’s see what the market tells us. In my opinion, we clearly need a striker and a man to help in the middle.

Goalkeeper Ivan, midfielder Mantuan and defender João Victor are close to leaving. If this happens, the club will also seek replacements for these sectors. Management and technical committee have had daily conversations about medium-term planning to keep the team always competitive.

Brazilian champion for Corinthians in 2017, defender Balbuena entered the club’s radar to be a replacement if João Victor’s negotiation happens – Benfica, Porto and Sevilla are in contention for the defender.

He belongs to Dynamo Moscow and is currently evaluating whether or not to continue in Russia. At 30 years old, he has polls from other clubs and prioritizes staying in European football, but he is not closed to Timão.

In case of a hit, the Paraguayan would be another reinforcement coming from Russia or Ukraine, countries that are in a war zone. The club looks at opportunities and tries to benefit from FIFA rules. In March, the club signed midfielder Maycon, who belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, on loan.

The Chilean midfielder Pulgar, from Fiorentina (on loan to Galatasaray, from Turkey), is another that Timão admits to watching.

– They are athletes that we observe, nothing more. With Balbuena we have a good relationship, a contact, but he remains at the club and there is nothing to speculate about. Depends if you’re going to arrive, you’re going to lose someone. Unfortunately, you can’t have everything, but step by step we are improving the team. Make every effort necessary to bring more quality to the squad – said President Duílio Monteiro Alves.

Below, see how the Timão market is doing:

In negotiations to arrive:

In exit negotiations:

João Pedro (end of contract on the 30th – will return to Porto);

João Victor (has proposals from Porto, Benfica and Sevilla);

Ivan and Mantuan (close to the loan to Zenit);

Luan (no space, will be borrowed);

Léo Natel (no space, will be loaned again);

Mateus Vital (in Grêmio’s sights);

Guilherme Castellani and Rodrigo Varanda (negotiating with Akritas Chlorakas, from Cyprus).

