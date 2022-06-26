In leaked audio, mayor revolts at Luan Santana’s arrogance

1 In 22

Photo 1 of 22 – In leaked audio, the mayor revolts with Luan Santana’s arrogance and “stardom”. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 2 of 22 – This past Friday (24/06), the column Léo Dias published yet another case of leaked audio, exposing an embarrassing situation. This time the case involves Luan Santana, 31 years old. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 3 of 22 – According to information released by journalist Cadu Safner, from the portal “Metrópoles”, the mayor of the city of Entre Rios, in Bahia, accused the singer of “stardom”. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 4 of 22 – Mayor Manoelito Argolo Júnior said that Luan Santana imposed absurd demands before his presentation in the city of Entre Rios, BA. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 5 of 22 – According to Manoelito, the sertanejo did not want any artist to perform before him at the São João event. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 6 of 22 – The interpreter of “Emotional Shake” wanted to “shine alone” at the event. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 7 of 22 – The idea was that Adelmário Coelho, a well-known artist in the region, would open the event around 10pm. But Luan didn’t accept, because he didn’t want any artist to perform before, so they wouldn’t mess with the lighting and soundboard. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 8 of 22 – The idea was that Adelmário Coelho, a well-known artist in the region, would open the event around 10pm. But Luan didn’t accept, because he didn’t want any artist to perform before, so they wouldn’t mess with the lighting and soundboard. Photo 9 of 22 – Also, the singer also didn’t want anything disposable in the dressing room and even made requests about the size of the stage! (Photo: Instagram) Photo 10 of 22 – Despite the regrets, the mayor claimed to have fulfilled all the famous’s demands and even paid the artist 48 hours in advance. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 11 of 22 – “We provided plates of the size and brand he wanted, the cutlery had to be Tramontina, the specific mineral water with the name he wanted, five boxes of Trident gum, Gatorade of the flavor he wanted, the energy drink of the brand he wanted. he wanted, the type of whiskey he wanted, the type of vodka he wanted, everything was strictly adhered to”, guaranteed the mayor. Photo 12 of 22 – But hours before the event, Luan’s team reported that the stage was giving shocks. Manoelito then sent for the town hall electricians to resolve the situation. After the maintenance was completed, he recorded videos showing that everything was ok with the stage and sent them to Luan’s managers. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 13 of 22 – However, during soundcheck, the musicians began to remove the instruments from the stage, put everything inside the trucks and left without giving an explanation! (Photo: Instagram) Photo 14 of 22 – “Lack of respect, and this is not the first time this has happened, no. It happened at the Summer Festival in Salvador, played two songs and retired, it happened in Vitória do Espirito Santo. It’s too much stardom, lack of respect for the population of Entre Rios, lack of respect for their fans, with all the visitors who came to see Luan Santana’s show.” (Photo: Instagram) Photo 15 of 22 – Entre Rios City Hall said it will appeal in court and ask for the return of the money paid to Luan Santana. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 16 of 22 – In a note sent to the column, Luan Santana’s team reported that several technical and safety requirements were not met. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 17 of 22 – Luan Santana is very influential in the musical environment. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 18 of 22 – Ever since Luan Santana fell like a meteor on the charts, he never left. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 19 of 22 – Currently, the singer who moves crowds receives approximately R$ 320 thousand per presentation. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 20 of 22 – Luan Santana has over 29 million followers on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 21 of 22 – Luan is one of the most important names in the music world. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 22 of 22 – Luan stands out for his great talent. (Photo: Instagram)

This past Friday (24/06), the column Léo Dias published yet another case of leaked audio, exposing an embarrassing situation. This time the case involves Luan Santana, 31 years old. According to information released by journalist Cadu Safner, from the portal “Metrópoles”, the mayor of the city of Entre Rios, in Bahia, accused the singer of “stardom”.

++ Reserved, Luan Santana makes plans with his girlfriend and even has his daughter’s name

Luan Santana is accused of “stardom”

Mayor Manoelito Argolo Júnior said that Luan Santana imposed absurd demands before his presentation in the city of Entre Rios, BA. According to Manoelito, the sertanejo did not want any artist to perform before him at the São João event. The interpreter of “Abalo Emocional” wanted to “shine alone” at the event.

arrogant attitudes

The idea was that Adelmário Coelho, a well-known artist in the region, would open the event around 10pm. But Luan didn’t accept, because he didn’t want any artist to perform before, so they wouldn’t mess with the lighting and soundboard. The musician’s arrogant attitude made a local artist in town give up on opening the show.

In addition, the singer also wanted absolutely nothing disposable in the dressing room and even made requests about the size of the stage!

++ Luan Santana talks about the rumors of being gay: “It was never cursing”

Despite the regrets, the mayor claimed to have fulfilled all the demands of the famous: “We provided the plates of the size and brand he wanted, the cutlery had to be Tramontina, the specific mineral water with the name he wanted, five boxes of Trident gum, Gatorade of the flavor he wanted, the energy drink of the brand he wanted , the kind of whiskey he wanted, the kind of vodka he wanted, everything was strictly enforced.”, he assured.

shocks on stage

Hours before the event, Luan’s team reported that the stage was giving shocks. It was then that Manoelito sent for the town hall electricians to resolve the situation. After the maintenance was completed, he recorded videos showing that everything was ok with the stage and sent them to Luan’s managers. However, during soundcheck, the musicians began to remove the instruments from the stage, put everything inside the trucks and left without giving an explanation!

“Lack of respect, and it’s not the first time this has happened, no. It happened at the Summer Festival in Salvador, played two songs and retired, it happened in Vitória do Espirito Santo. It’s too much stardom, lack of respect with the population of Entre Rios, lack of respect with their fans, with all the visitors who came to see Luan Santana’s show.”, shouts the mayor right away in the leaked audio.

“We cannot admit this, so as not to harm the stallholders, the merchants and all those who saved their savings to sell their beer, their barbecue, their acarajé.”, he continued, who also announced an extra day of São João, with the presence of Mastruz with Leite and Barões da Pisadinha. All of them will perform on the same stage where Luan Santana would be.

++ From Madonna to Luan Santana: check out 10 celebrities who have already exaggerated in Photoshop

Cache money back

The Entre Rios city government said it will appeal to the courts and ask for the refund of the money paid to Luan Santana.

Luan’s Advisory Note

In a note sent to the column, Luan Santana’s team reported that several technical and safety requirements were not met.

Don’t forget to like our page on Facebook and also in Instagram for more Jets news.