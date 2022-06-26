In London, Luciana Gimenez is robbed and reports despair: ‘I left screaming’ | celebrities



Rio – On vacation in Europe, Luciana Gimenez faced a difficult situation this Saturday, and used Instagram to share an outburst. The presenter said that she was in a store in London, England, when she was stolen by two teenagers who took a sum of money that was in the ex-model’s purse. The famous said that she ran after the girls and even reached one of them, but was revolted by not being able to solve the case with the police, explaining that the young woman was a minor.

“Amazing. I left Brazil to be robbed in London. I was just robbed. I had some money. Lucas [filho mais velho] is saying it was a theft, they just took the money out of my purse. I was about to change,” Lu began, in her Stories.” I ran after the girl, managed to get one of them. Mocking girl, looking at my face, mocking the police. An absurdity. Pity the cops to have to deal with that kind of people. I went out screaming in the middle of the street. I caught one of them, the other managed to escape. She had my money and a cell phone,” she continued.

Then, the communicator admitted that she was inattentive and explained how she managed to reach one of the girls: “I took it easy. I went to pay the business at the cashier and the money was in the back of the bag. I ran after the girl screaming a lot. I ran. But I think it’s their technique, one is slower for you to catch, it’s the one that doesn’t have anything, and the other one manages to escape”.

Shortly after, Luciana returned to Stories visibly calmer to give more details of the situation: “I was paying for something with my cell phone, so I didn’t notice, I didn’t pay attention. We are shocked. It made me angry! I told her that I should think about studying and living life. The girl at the store told me that relatives do that too. When these things happen to us, it gives us despair. And the worst thing is that the police said that they have more rights than us, because they are smaller”, he said.

“We feel violated. Just because the girl is fifteen years old, does she have more important rights than we do? She stole my money and a man’s cell phone. We talk about Brazil, but everywhere It’s the same. It’s impressive. Just because she’s fifteen years old? The girl is a thief, she was making fun of the police. She said: ‘The police won’t do anything because I’m fifteen'”, recalled the famous.

“We have to know how to separate things. The girl is a thief. I ran out and caught her, but the friend who had the money. I didn’t get my money back, I got screwed. But at least that was all, they didn’t take my passport and not even a cell phone, but it was horrible. We feel violated, and the laws are confused all over the world”, said Gimenez.