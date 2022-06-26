Influencer who talked about mental health commits suicide at age 31 – Who

+



Niece Waidhofer committed suicide at the age of 31 (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The model and influencer Niece Waidhoferwho often spoke about mental health issues on his Instagram profile with more than 4.2 million followers, committed suicide at the age of 31.

according to TMZ, the information was confirmed by the influencer’s family. “Unfortunately Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues.” The model lived in Houston, Texas, United States.

The family reportedly added: “She was very open with her followers about her condition, even wanting to help followers who also suffered from it.”

Also according to the website, the family is considering creating a non-profit organization called “Peace of Niece” in her honor, and the idea is to promote mental health awareness and raise research grants in the area.

On the day of Niece’s death, local police received a call from one of the family members, who was concerned and asked to have her checked into their home. When the officers arrived, she was already dead.

Her family added: “Nice was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, caring and defiant. Although it is very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited. her father, her three grandparents, her uncle Rusty and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, at last, in peace”.