Influenza vaccination is extended from this Saturday in the country | Health

Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil – 01.19.2022 Reinforcement for immunization occurs by SUS (Unified Health System)

The flu campaign will be extended from this Saturday (25) to the population from 6 months of age, across the country, while vaccine stocks last. Mobilization seeks to prevent complications resulting from the disease and reduce deaths and pressure on the health system.

Anyone who is part of the target audience and has not yet been immunized can also be vaccinated. To receive the flu vaccine, just go to any vaccination post. O Unified Health System (SUS)

it has about 38 thousand vaccine rooms spread across the country and the Ministry of Health has already distributed 80 million doses of the flu vaccine to states and the Federal District.

So far, the mobilization against the disease has reached 53.5% vaccination coverage. “The assumptions for the success of vaccination campaigns are absolutely met in our country. We have vaccines, we have an unprecedented capacity for application, thanks to the vaccinators that are in the Brazil vaccination

.

Last year, we had cases in several regions of the country due to the strain H3N2

. THE vaccine

this year already protects against this strain and the past ones. We need to fight these diseases,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga. He made an appeal to the population so that the population could help increase the rates of immunization

against the disease in Brazil. See preferred groups below.

Elderly people over 60 years old; Health workers; Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days); Pregnant women and puerperal women; Indian people; teachers; People with comorbidities; Persons with permanent disabilities; Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces; Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; Port workers; Prison system officials; Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; People deprived of liberty.