Installment of up to BRL 1,212 released this month; see PIS Calendar; PIS consultation and whether you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS is the salary bonus paid to workers in the private sector through Caixa Econômica Federal.

O PIS 2022 is the PIS base year 2020 – the PIS of those who worked in 2020.

According to information released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security at the end of May, more than 480,000 workers did not withdraw their PIS 2022.

The installments of Pasep 2022 can be redeemed through Banco do Brasil, and those of PIS 2022by Caixa Econômica Federal.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

THE PIS 2022 table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

THE PIS consultation can be done through the following applications:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

O PIS numberalso called NIT (Worker Registration Number), is essential for the beneficiary to receive PIS.

to know what the PIS number, just consult the website of the National Register of Social Information (CNIS).

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 until the 29th of December.