Intel Arc GPUs disappoint in tests

the graphics chips Intel Arc generated a lot of expectation in the enthusiasts of the technology world. THE Intel certainly has the firepower to enter the video card segment and be a strong competitor against the already consolidated NVIDIA and OMG. However, the first independent tests with the Arc A380 (for desktop) and Arc A370M (for notebook) were not very encouraging.

Read too

Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card clocks at 2.4GHz in benchmark

12 facts about Intel

Intel Arc A370M

The Arc A370M graphics card was tested by the Notebookcheck website. For that, they acquired an Asus Zenbook Flip OLED Q539, which already leaves the factory with this GPU.

It is important to make it clear that the Arc A370M is part of the Intel Arc 3 line. This means that this card can run games at 1080p and with 60 fps. Comparing to NVIDIA notebook graphics cards, in theory, the Arc A370M competes with the GeForce GTX 1060. But in practice, that’s not what the tests showed. It more closely matches the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. It’s good to remember that this board was released in 2016!

An example that proves this well was in the game Final Fantasy XV running at 1080p and with graphics quality set to default. The Arc A370M GPU managed 38.4 fps. It was the same result as the GTX 1050 Ti. However, in the game X-Plane 11.11, the GTX 1050 Ti performed better, reaching 74.5 fps; while the Arc A370M only got 43.5 fps.

Intel Arc A380

Now let’s talk a little about the desktop GPU. The Arc A380 dedicated graphics card has already started to be sold in China. And so the first independent tests have already started to come out.

In theory, the Arc A380 competes directly with the GeForce GTX 1650 and AMD Radeon RX 6400 cards. That’s because they have prices around US$ 150. In addition, the Arc A380 offers features such as ray tracing and comes with 6 GB of memory.

However, as with the notebook GPU, the Arc A380 performed disappointingly. You tests were done by a chinese who bought the card and was reported by the Wccftech website. Intel’s graphics card performance was lower than its competitors in numerous games. Among them PUBG, Forza Horizon 5, GTA 5 and League of Legends.

A noteworthy factor is that the Radeon RX 6400 GPU has only 4GB of RAM and consumes 20W less than the Arc A380, and even so, it performed much more satisfactorily in games.

It can all be a matter of optimization

Yes, the results can be disappointing, but looking at it from another perspective, poor performance may just be a matter of optimization. Intel hasn’t been a leader in the processor segment for so long for nothing. And it certainly wouldn’t be “amateur” enough to fail in its attempt to break into the graphics chip business.

As you may know, NVIDIA, AMD and Intel work with different architectures for their graphics chips. This means that the data is processed in completely different ways. Therefore, one of the reasons that may explain the low performance of Arc GPUs is simply that most games have not yet been optimized for them.

So game developers can optimize their games and Intel itself can make improvements to their drivers. The lack of optimization hypothesis also gains strength when we remember that in benchmark tests, such as 3DMark, both cards performed well.

Another factor that could explain this low initial performance is that the Arc GPU lineup is still a work in development. It may be that Intel will be able to release drivers that improve the performance of this first generation. But it is also entirely plausible that we will only see better performance in the next generations, as the technology will be more mature.

Even with the first disappointing tests, we must remember that the Arc GPUs are already much better than the integrated Intel Xe GPUs. Therefore, they can be an option for users who want more performance but don’t want to spend as much money on higher performance chips. If Intel is smart, it won’t charge dearly for the first generations of its GPUs.

Sources: notebookcheck and Wccftech