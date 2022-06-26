IPCA accelerates again and shows widespread inflation in June – 06/24/2022 – News

Daniela Amorim, Cicero Cotrim and Guilherme Bianchini

State Agency

Rio and São Paulo – Brazilian inflation accelerated again in June. The Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15), a preview of official inflation, stood at 0.69% this month, according to data released this Friday (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). ). In May, the rate was 0.59%.

Adriano Abreu In June, airfares pushed up inflation, along with health plans, medicines and water and sewage consumption fees.

The IPCA-15 rate in 12 months was 12.04% (accumulated until May was 12.20%), compared to an inflation target of 3.5% pursued by the Central Bank (BC) for 2022, with a tolerance of 2% to 5%. Last year, IPCA inflation was 10.06%, almost double the tolerance ceiling of 5.25%, which had a 3.75% rate as the center of the target.

The relief in May due to the end of the extra charge of the water scarcity tariff flag on the electricity bill was succeeded in June by pressure from increases disseminated by the other groups of investigated goods and services. The villains were the readjustments of health and medication plans, but also of water and sewage rates, airline tickets and new cars.

According to the IBGE, all groups surveyed had a high in June. The biggest impact (0.19 percentage point in the index) came from transport (0.84%). However, this segment decelerated in relation to May (1.8%). The biggest change came from apparel (1.77% up and 0.08 percentage point in the index), followed by health and personal care (1.27%), which contributed 0.16 point in the index for the month. The housing group, which had fallen in the previous month (-3.85%), rose 0.66% in June. The other groups were between 0.07% for Education and 0.94% for Household articles, according to the IBGE.

perspectives

For economist Lucas Godoi, from the consultancy GO Associados, the IPCA-15 brought signs of less widespread price increases. According to him, the result favors the end of the monetary tightening cycle at the Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting in August, with a new increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, from the current 13.25% per year. to 13.75%.

Despite the positive assessment of the IPCA-15 in June, the economist should revise his forecast of 0.70% for the closed IPCA for the month upwards. “It should come a little higher because there is the issue of fuel and health plans”, justified Godoi, who estimates an IPCA of 8.5% in 2022.

The bank BNP Paribas expects an IPCA of 10% this year, followed by a rise of 5% in 2023. “Although we are seeing inflation returning to levels a little lower than those 1.7%, 1.5% that we have seen since the beginning of the year, it is still a very bad composition”, evaluated the economist for Brazil at BNP Paribas, Laiz Carvalho.

Festa Junina items have a 13.51% increase in 12 months

The typical items for June parties rose 13.51% in 12 months, according to data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in May. One of the most used products in these celebrations, corn, accumulates a rise of 23.55% in the IPCA in 12 months, while wheat flour has a rise of 27.80% and crystal sugar has prices 31.46% higher in the same period. period. “Some of these items are commodities whose value is linked to international prices, and thus are influenced by variations in the real/dollar exchange rate”, says economist Larissa Naves de Deus, an economics professor at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR). ). The cook Ana Carolina Pesaroglo, 39, has been working for six years with meal delivery and has been working in the June party business in Curitiba (PR) for five years. After two years with the celebrations at a standstill, she noticed a significant increase in the typical and traditional items of the arraial. “There are things that cannot be missed, such as corn, tomatoes, wheat flour, oil and milk. The cost of the products we offer has greatly increased”. In Brazil, food and beverages rose more than the general index of the IPCA, 11.73%, which made basic products for the June festival more expensive. On the heights In a basket with assorted items and ingredients from the June festival, most went up in price. The most expensive food was tomato (80.48%), followed by refined sugar (36.28%), soybean oil (33.8%) and cassava (31.26%). Long-life milk (28.04%), cornmeal (24.67%), apple (24.28%) and margarine (21.47%) also did not escape the increase. The only one selected that registered a drop in 12 months was rice, which fell 10.8% until May, after having soared in price during the covid-19 pandemic. Sausages (10.78%) and yeast (8.2%) also increased in price, as well as beverages associated with the celebration of Saint John, such as wine (4.31%) and beer (7.3% ).

Airfare increases 123% in 12 months