iPhone found after 10 months submerged in river

A man got his iPhone back ten months after he lost it. But a curious detail made the story draw attention: the cell phone had fallen into a river during a bachelor party and was “disappeared” the entire time.

Miguel Pacheco, 29, from Gloucestershire, England, found his iPhone in the River Wye in early June while kayaking with his family. He shared an image of the find on a group of locals on Facebook, hoping to find the owner, after discovering that the device still worked perfectly.

Shortly after pulling it out of the water, the man took the cell phone home, left it to dry and placed it in the charger, according to an account shared by the local Hereford Times.

Pacheco’s post was shared thousands of times on social media and ended up reaching the owner of the cell phone: Owain Davies, 35, who lives in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

The proof that Davies was the owner of the iPhone was the screen lock photo, in which he appeared next to his fiancée, Fiona Gardner. In addition, the cell phone calendar was stuck with the date of the day he lost the device: August 13th.

“If I lost my phone, as I have many photos with my children, I know I would like to have it back,” said the “hero” Pacheco in an interview with BBC radio. Davies said he “was in a two-person canoe when his partner got up,” knocking them both into the water.

“The phone was in my back pocket and I soon realized it was gone,” said the man, who said he was “impressed” with Pacheco’s effort to find the owner of the device.

“My natural reaction would be to leave it at the nearest bar, not dry it and retrieve it,” he added.