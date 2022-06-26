Actor Thomaz Costa, 22, removed the access link to his profile on OnlyFans from social networks and informed fans last night that he gave up continuing on the adult content platform because he was in search of the ‘dream woman’. ‘.

Through stories on Instagram, the artist, who became famous for the character Daniel Zapata, in “Carrossel” (SBT), opened a question and answer box for conversations with followers. Thus, he confirmed that he gave up on Onlyfans to be able to build a family after receiving questions about his future on the platform.

So come on, we all have dreams, right? And I have one that burns very strongly in my heart about family. So, for me to find the woman of my dreams, I need to be her dream man. Would the man of her dreams have the only one? Certainly not!

Thomas Costa

In addition to the questions, the actor received criticism from his Onlyfans subscribers for the decision and made it clear that he will not change his mind for having warned that he would not keep his profile open for a long time.

For those who are complaining, from the beginning I warned that I was going to stop there in April. I even went beyond what I said, but forget it. It is no longer part of me and I will not return.

Thomas Costa

Thomaz Costa decides to delete Onlyfans account Image: Playback/Instagram

New property and travel to Dubai

Thomaz Costa opened his profile on Onlyfans in January of this year and ended updates on the platform exactly six months after the start. During the period on the platform, he reported on social media that he lived through curious situations and made a lot of money with intimate photos and videos.

The actor, for example, was caught by the police for recording a sex with a friend in the car. A short time later, he revealed that he received a bold proposal of R$ 100 thousand from an admirer to lick his feet.

After three months at Onlyfans, Thomaz Costa confided, in an interview with splashthat the production of sensual photos and videos helped him to buy property and travel to Dubai.

I bought an apartment recently, I’m living alone after the controversy with my mother, who didn’t like it when I created it, to avoid conflict. I also took a trip to Dubai. It’s not a cheap place, but I managed to enjoy it a lot. OnlyFans has helped me a lot.

Thomas Costa

He created the profile to share the “enjoyment” phase after ending his relationship with model Carolina Gütschow. “I decided to create because I had been told about it for a long time. And when I ended my relationship, I entered a phase of enjoyment. Why not combine my enjoyment phase with my work? And it’s flowing”, he concluded.