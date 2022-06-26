‘It’s the best signing we could make at the moment’

The coach reiterated that he wants the midfielder, who belongs to Manchester United, to remain

right after the 3-0 win of Flamengo upon America-MGat Maracanã, for round 14 of the Brazilian championshipthis Saturday (25), the technician Dorival Jr. again asked for the permanent stay of Andreas Pereira in Rubro-Negro for the future.

“For me it would be very important, maybe the best signing we would make at this moment, would be the maintenance of Andreas”, said the coach, who went on to send a message to Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo.

“I hope that the president manages to find a way to leave him here, because he is a different player, who fits in any circumstance, any situation, versatile in every way, participatory, very intelligent to act. I have no doubt that he can still grow – and a lot – within our team.”

Loaned by the Manchester United to Flamengo, Andreas Pereira is a week away from the end of his contract with Rubro-Negro. In recent months, the Rio de Janeiro club reached an agreement with the Red Devils for the definitive purchase of the midfielder.

However, there was a strong setback in the negotiations, which reached an impasse, putting in check the permanence of Andreas for the remainder of the season.

Contested by the fans due to the error in the decision of the CONMEBOL Libertadores against palm treesAndreas Pereira was kept on the list of entries for the round of 16 of the competition.

Even in the final stretch of his contract, the midfielder will continue on the list for the first elimination phase. If his contract is not renewed, the player will only be able to play the first leg, this one against Tolima, from Colombia, away from home, next Wednesday (29), a match that will be broadcast to the live on ESPN on Star+.