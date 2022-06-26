Japanese man gets drunk and loses HD with sensitive data from 465,000 people – 06/26/2022

A Japanese man in his 40s got drunk during a dinner and ended up losing a hard drive with sensitive data from more than 465,000 inhabitants of the city of Amagasaki, northwest of Osaka.

The man, who was not named, is an employee of a company tasked with providing benefits to tax-exempt families, the city government’s statement said. The HD also contained confidential information, including tax details, names and bank account numbers, as well as information about families receiving state aid, such as day care payments.

According to state TV NHK, the man went to a restaurant in possession of the HD. He ended up getting drunk and fell asleep on the street. When he woke up, he noticed that the bag where he kept the object was gone.

According to the city hall, the hard drive is encrypted and there are no reports of any leaks so far. Despite this, the mayor and other officials of Amagasaki apologized to the population during a press conference on Thursday (23).

They stated that while the employee was authorized to access the data, he was not allowed to transfer it to a separate electronic device.

The mayor’s statement also criticized the employee for not having erased the data from the flash drive after completing his work at the city hall and for carrying it personally instead of using a safer mode of transport.