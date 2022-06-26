“JN’ makes big announcement about Gilberto Gil and confirms news at 80 years old

“Jornal Nacional” addressed an exhibition that will tell the life story of singer Gilberto Gil

Gilberto Gil became an article in “Jornal Nacional” and in the main platforms of TV Globo in recent days, this is because the artist is completing 80 years of life, but who will win the gift will be his fans. The station’s main newscast made a big announcement about the singer’s life and confirmed to the public a long-awaited news.

The fact is that on completing eight decades of life, Gilberto Gil will gain an exhibition that will tell his entire life, from his childhood, success and current times. In an article on TV and on its website, “Jornal Nacional” interviewed the artist who gave details about the project that will have more than 40 thousand images: “I said great, good! I made my corporate world available, my company, everyone who works with me; The Florawho is the mentor of all the work, dedicated herself completely”, said the famous.

In another moment of the interview with “Jornal Nacional”, Gilberto Gil talked about his career and said that since he was a child he wanted to be a singer: “My mother asked: ‘What are you going to be?’ I said: ‘I’m going to be a moss tree’. I wanted to be a musician at the age of two and a half.” In addition to telling the singer’s life, the arrangement will be constantly updated and promises to follow the unfolding of the artist’s career.

“It is a very large collection and it will continue to be supplied as I continue to do things, continue traveling, the emergence of boys from my own family graduating, becoming professional, becoming musicians, becoming, in short, active in various areas” , clarified Gilberto Gil in an interview with “Jornal Nacional”.