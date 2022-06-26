João Vicente speaks about an alleged disagreement with Bruninho over the heart of Rafa Kalimann: “Stop following each other”

João Vicente is Rafa Kalimann’s ex-affair, who was spotted with volleyball player Bruninho

© Reproduction/[email protected]João Vicente is Rafa Kalimann’s ex-affair
The internet broke with the news of the affair between Rafa Kalimann and the volleyball player Bruninho. The athlete and the presenter would have been caught kissing and netizens praised the chemistry between the two. However, with the news, there were some rumors that João Vicenteformer hookup of the ex-BBB would not have liked to know about the involvement between the two.

João and Bruninho would have even argued about it. This Saturday (25), João Vicente made fun of the fight on Instagram and made it clear that there is no rivalry between him and the volleyball player. . “Press: João and Bruninho stop following! The face of João and Bruninho”, he said in the caption, showing the relaxation of the two in the photo.

Rafa and Bruninho

On Friday (17), last week, the ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann was appointed as Bruno Rezende’s new affair, the volleyball player’s Bruninho. According to the columnist Matheus baldifrom Gossip, from SBTthe two would be living a romance and, last Thursday (16) the couple would have arrived together in a ballad.

Before leaving the club hand in hand, the two were spotted on the dance floor. In the images released by the profile “gossip of the day“, an Instagram page that has more than 7 million followers, it is possible to see the two celebrities dancing together, in an intimate atmosphere.

