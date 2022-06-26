Journalist Dom Phillips is veiled in RJ – 06/26/2022 – Poder

English journalist Dom Phillips, murdered in the Vale do Javari indigenous land, in Amazonas, is being veiled this Sunday (26) in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, in a ceremony reserved for family and friends. He was killed earlier this month alongside indigenist Bruno Pereira.

“We will remain attentive to all developments in the investigations, demanding justice, in the broadest meaning of the term,” said the journalist’s widow, Alessandra Sampaio, in a statement to the press during the wake.

“We renew our fight so that our pain and that of Bruno Pereira’s family are not repeated, as well as those of the families of other journalists and other people who defend the environment, who remain at risk”, he added.

She thanked Univaja (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari) and everyone who participated in the search for Phillips and Pereira and said that the support and solidarity she has received “brings immense hope”.

“Dom was a very special person, not only for defending what he believed in, but also for having a huge heart and a great love for humanity,” added Sampaio.

“He was killed because he was trying to tell the world what is happening to the forest and its inhabitants,” said his sister, Sian Phillips. “Dom understood the need for urgent change in the political and economic approach to conservation.”

She recalled that her brother and wife were planning to adopt two children. “We remember Dom as a loving, funny and nice brother. We are sad that he won’t be able to share those qualities as a father.”

In front of the cemetery where Phillips is being laid to rest, a group of protesters held up a banner calling for justice. “Brazil is the country that most murders human rights defenders in the world. This needs to be spread,” said Fabiana Amorim, from the Juntos movement.

Phillips’ body will be cremated later this Sunday.

The deaths put pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by highlighting the activities of criminal groups in the Amazon. A Datafolha survey released this Saturday (25) shows that 49% of Brazilians believe that the government has done less than it should to investigate the case.

So far, four people have been arrested for involvement in the double homicide.

Three of them confessed to participating: Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, Jefferson da Silva Lima known as Pelado da Dinha and Gabriel Pereira Dantas, who turned himself in to the São Paulo police this Thursday (23).

Pereira’s body was cremated on Thursday (24), after a ceremony with the participation of Xukuru indigenous people, who live in the wild. They began their enchantment rituals at dawn and, during Bruno’s wake, they danced and sang in his memory.

Federal Police investigators returned this week to Atalaia do Norte (AM), the closest town to the Vale do Javari indigenous land, for a new phase of investigations into the murders.

The objective in this new phase is the analysis of contradictions in the testimonies already given, the collection of more evidence and the attempt to identify possible principals.

MPF members told the Sheet that one of the hypotheses investigated is that the illegal fishermen involved in the crime are financed or armed by some criminal organization operating in the region.