Journalist’s widow reads letter and asks for justice

In a letter read at the wake of English journalist Dom Phillips — who died alongside indigenist Bruno Pereira in Vale do Javari, in Amazonas — Dom’s widow, Alessandra Sampaio, warned of the dangerous situation experienced by those who defend the Amazon.

We will remain attentive to all developments in the investigations, demanding justice, in the broadest meaning of the term. We renew our struggle so that our pain and that of Bruno Pereira’s family will not be repeated. As well as the families of other journalists and environmental defenders, who remain at risk. Rest in peace Bruno and Dom.

Alessandra Sampaio, widow of Dom Phillips, in letter written by the journalist’s family

Dom’s family arrived at Parque da Colina cemetery, in Niterói, Rio’s metropolitan region, around 9:30 am and were hugged by friends of the journalist. There, a group of people demonstrated with a banner that read: “Who ordered to kill Bruno and Dom?”.

The remains of the English journalist are being laid to rest this morning (26) at Parque da Colina cemetery, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. Access to the chapel is restricted to family and friends only.

Protesters call for justice for Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips during wake Image: Playback / Facebook

In another part of the letter, the Briton’s family highlights that he will be cremated in Brazil, due to the relationship he had with the country.

“Today Dom will be cremated in the country he loved, his home, Brazil. Today is a day of mourning”, says the document.

An act in honor of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira is scheduled for this afternoon, starting at 4 pm, at Arcos da Lapa, one of the main tourist attractions in Rio de Janeiro.

The crime

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips disappeared on June 5 in Vale do Javari, in the Amazon. Dom was a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. A British man, he came to Brazil in 2007 and traveled frequently to the Amazon to report on the environmental crisis and its consequences for indigenous communities.

The journalist met Bruno in 2018, during a report for The Guardian. The pair were part of a 17-day expedition through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, one of the largest concentrations of isolated indigenous people in the world. The common interest brought the two together.

Bruno was known as a defender of indigenous peoples and active in the inspection of invaders, such as prospectors, fishermen and loggers.

According to the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the area in which the duo navigated is “a stage for disputes between criminal factions that stand out for the overlapping of environmental crimes, ranging from deforestation and illegal mining to actions related to drug and arms trafficking.” . So far, the PF investigation has reached three suspects – only the fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, has confessed to being responsible for the double homicide. According to the police, he had admitted to having thrown the bodies in a part of the forest in Vale do Javari, quartered and set on fire. However, this week, he backtracked and claimed not to have participated in the murder.

According to the fisherman’s testimony, the person responsible for the deaths of the indigenist and the journalist, which occurred earlier this month, is Jeferson da Silva Lima, also known as Pelado da Dinha.

The two, along with Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, Amarildo’s brother and known as Dos Santos, are being held by the PF. Oseney denies involvement in the crime. In all, the corporation considers eight suspects.