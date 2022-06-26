Juliano Cazarré appears with his baby with a rare disease and says how she is

Actor Juliano Cazarré spoke about the health of his newborn baby

The actor Juliano Cazarre shared a touching moment in his personal life with his followers. The artist plays the pawn Alcides, a character in the remake of the soap opera “Pantanal”, shown on TV Globo. This week, he announced the birth of his fifth child.

Little Maria Guilhermina came into the world this Tuesday (21). The baby is the result of the famous relationship with the biologist and journalist, Leticia Cazarré. The couple is the father of three other boys and a girl.

The artist’s eldest son is 11 years old and is named Vicente. He is also the father of nine-year-old Inácio. Gaspar turned three years old. While little Mary Magdalene is one year and five months old.

The youngest of the family needed heart surgery shortly after birth. The dads discovered a rare condition in the baby’s heart during pregnancy tests. The disease is called Ebstein’s Anomaly and is a rare congenital heart disease.

“She was born very well, she surprised everyone with great strength and health! But her case called for immediate surgical intervention, and so our little warrior spent her first day of life doing a major heart repair,” he wrote. Juliano Cazarreon his social networks, shortly after releasing the first photo of his daughter.

Dads are using their profiles on Internet to update family fans. The newborn continues to recover from the procedure. “Today, she started receiving her mother’s milk through a tube. One victory at a time. Go, Maria Guilhermina!”, said the mother when celebrating the important moment.

Juliano Cazarre appeared in an emotional photo. The actor is sitting in the chair of a Neonatal ICU. He looks down and holds a rosary in his hands. “We follow! She continues to recover well, thank you all for the prayers”, captioned Letícia Cazarré when showing the image of her husband.

