Juliette and Gil do Vigor dance a lot in São João show in PB

Gil do Vigor and Juliette Freire met again yesterday during the presentation of the champion of “BBB 21” at São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba. Friends since they were confined to the reality show, they danced a lot on stage, risking even the famous “quadradinho”.

“Yesterday was amazing! Thank you friend for being SO welcoming and having received me with so much affection and care”, said Gil, on Instagram, when sharing photos of them. “I already miss you. Our São João, our Northeast”, completed the economist.

In the stories, Gil also published some behind-the-scenes videos, as he followed his friend’s show from the stage.

When inviting Gil to enter the scene, Juliette announced to the audience: “Look who’s here! Come here, bastard! Let’s go, pestilence! He came to watch the show. I’m very happy. Pernambuco and Paraíba”, said the singer.

The economist, who presents a painting in “Mais Você”, shared a video of them dancing the “quadradinho”. With less ease than Juliette, Gil relaxed in the caption: “who represents you in this little square?”, he asked his followers.

Juliette made her debut as a featured attraction at São João de Campina Grande, one of the biggest parties in Brazil. She sang original songs and sang classics by Northeastern artists.

On Instagram, the paraibana shared all her steps until her arrival on stage. As soon as she opened the show, she made a point of thanking the fans for the affection on her debut at the event.

“My name is Juliette. I’m the daughter of Campina Grande. What an honor. I’m home!”, he declared.

The artist said goodbye to the audience with a shout out of respect for the residents of her homeland. “Respect my Paraíba!” she cried out.

Image: Playback/Instagram