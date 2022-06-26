‘Just a flu’? See the most common symptoms of the 4th wave of Covid and why it is important to test – Ceará

“scratching” throat running nose, headache. Three of the most common flu symptoms that people from Ceará live with can, today, indicate a more dangerous and extremely transmissible: Covid-19.

With vaccine protection and the new variants, the typical shortness of breath and not smelling or tasting gave way to simpler symptoms and, therefore, neglected by the population. Assuming that “it’s just the flu”testing and isolation have been ignored.

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) updated, in April of this year, which most common symptoms of covid in 2022, “similar to a cold or flu”:

Sore throat;

Headache;

Coryza (runny nose);

Cough;

Fever;

Body ache.

Among Ceará residents, the scenario is identical. Doctor Roberta Santos, an infectious disease specialist at the Ministry of Health and the Walter Cantídio University Hospital (HUWC), describes that patients who arrive for care have basically presented the same picture.

“Covid has become a upper airway infection: causes a lot of sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing clusters, nasal obstruction, body sluggishness. These are the most common symptoms of this 4th wave”, describes the doctor.

Fábio Cristino, medical coordinator of the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) at Autran Nunes, in Fortaleza, explains that sore throat is a response of the body in an attempt to “get rid” of infectious agents – which can be viruses or bacteria.

Fábio Cristino coordinate doctor UPA Autran Nunes As the Covid-19 virus is one of those that affect the nose, throat and larynx, it is natural that some patients may experience a sore throat.

Vaccination and milder illness

For infectious disease specialist Roberta Santos, two main factors can influence the “slowing down” of the signs and symptoms of the coronavirus in relation to the first waves of the pandemic: vaccine protection and virus mutations.

Roberta Santos infectologist Wide vaccination coverage makes symptoms milder. And the very mutations that the virus undergoes make it more incapable of causing serious forms.

“Omicron, despite being more contagious, is milder. This, combined with the vaccinationmade the individual’s response faster and more intense, causing the virus to stay only in the upper airways”, highlights Roberta.

child protection

Photograph: Natinho Rodrigues

The medical coordinator of the UPA Autran Nunes also notes that “the absolute majority of cases have symptoms very similar to those of the common cold”, which makes clinical diagnosis difficult.

“The longer we live with the Covid virus, the more mild cases of the disease will be visually affected. impossible to distinguish of other respiratory diseases”, ponders Fábio, reinforcing the importance of seeking testing when symptoms arise.

Fábio Cristino coordinate doctor UPA Autran Nunes Testing is important regardless of whether we are vaccinated. Only in this way can we minimize the risk of transmission and protect children who have not been vaccinated yet; the elderly, who have lower immunity, and society at large.

In June alone, until Thursday (23), more than 25,000 Covid tests were carried out in Ceará, of which 7,840 were positive – a positivity rate over 30%, the highest since February this year. The data are from Integra SUS, collected at 2 pm this Friday (24).

Doctor Christianne Takeda, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital São José (HSJ), is categorical in stating that testing has “the same importance as always”, as it is crucial to guarantee the social isolation and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“Covid is still a disease that can evolve with severity, the vaccine is not 100% protection. And then there’s the issue of people who don’t have the full schematic. It is important that you test to protect yourself and also to other people”, he concludes.