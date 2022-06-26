Although Paulo Andre and Jade Picon have had an affair during the BBB 22, Linn da Quebrada he never hid his attraction to the athlete, who was considered the heartthrob of the house by the participants and the public. In fact, the two even had several moments of flirtation – to what the singer called “silly and delicious jokes” with the confinement colleague.

In a recent podcast interview “podpah”, the artist told more details about ‘crush’ in PA and admitted that she felt a lot of desire to kiss the ex-BBB during the confinement. “He [P.A] It’s extraordinary, let’s tell the truth. It even gave me a heat”said the ex-sister. “He’s handsome. Nice body, that smile of his…”continued.

Soon after, presenter Igor Cavalari commented that the athlete’s mouth always seems to be shining, it was then that she replied: “It’s not always wet! It was even something I noticed.”, said. “No [digo] hungover, but there was a little mouth that wasn’t shiny, and I even felt like ‘oh, let me kiss that little mouth’ […] Just to shine, nothing else”joked.

Still on the subject of the kiss not given in Paulo Andrewhich came in 2nd place in the reality show on TV Globo, Linn da Quebrada highlighted the purpose of his will: “You know when you put on a lip gloss and say ‘that person has a little hangover’. you give a [gesto de selinho] to apply the gloss that is on your lip…”finished.