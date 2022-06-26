Kayky Brito appears with her 6-month-old baby on the beach: “it looks like a doll”

Kayky Brito showed her son having fun on the beach with the family and delighted the followers

The actor Kayky Brito delighted to show a fun walk with her baby. The artist is the proud father of a beautiful boy. Little Kael was born on December 6th last year. The boy is six months old and is a real big baby!

Kael is the result of the famous’s relationship with the journalist Tamara Dalcanale, with whom Kayky is dating. In addition to her youngest, the communicator has two other children from an old relationship, a boy and a girl. Felipe, the firstborn, turned six. The middle sister, Carolina, is four years old.

The couple took advantage of the days off to visit the artist’s sister. please note that Kayky Brito is the brother of the actress Stephany Brito. The artist is already a mother and, for now, has a single heir. Antônio Enrico is the result of her marriage to businessman Igor Raschkovsky. Accompanied by his wife and baby, Kayky went for a walk in Rio de Janeiro and promoted a cute meeting between his cousins. Currently, the actor lives in Curitiba, Paraná.

In the Marvelous City, of course, a little visit to the sea could not be missed! “Blessing. So be it”, wrote the father when appearing on the beach with the baby. Soon after, he added: “Reloading”.

In the cute record, the artist shows little Kael with a body white jumping in the sand. When the wave arrives, the boy bends over to touch the water. Leaving everyone melted by such cuteness!

the ride of Kayky Brito with the heir earned much praise from fans and friends of Dad! DJ Gabriel Boni enjoyed the party and took the opportunity to joke with the artist: “I want to be your son!”, he said. Actor Rafael Vitti declared himself: “Demaaaais friend!!! Moments that last a lifetime.”

A follower was delighted: “Wow, what a beauty! Baptized by the waves of the sea”. Another said: “Too beautiful. It’s very naughty”. Another admired: “How beautiful this big baby is!!! It looks like a doll, my God.”

