Klara Castanho clarifies adoption process after suffering sexual violence: ‘The most difficult story of my life’ | TV & Famous

After seeing her name take over social media, Klara Castanho used her Instagram account to publish an open letter with a strong account of the moment she has lived in recent months.

“This is the most difficult account of my life. I thought I would take this pain and this weight with me alone. However, I can’t be silent when I see people conspiring and creating versions about the repulsive violence and trauma I suffered. I was raped. “

The 21-year-old actress details a series of tough events in an open letter, which you can read in full in this post 👇

The following account contains a description of a series of abuses, which can trigger different emotions.

Since early this Saturday morning, the 25th, the name of the actress has been associated with the rumor. Klara then decided to report the case: she would have been raped and ended up not reporting what happened.

“I wasn’t in my city, I wasn’t close to my family or my friends. I was completely alone. No, I didn’t file a police report. I was very ashamed, I felt guilty. I had the illusion that if I pretended that it wouldn’t happened, maybe I would forget,” said Klara.

Still according to the note, she took all the precautions after the crime and, in the following months, had no physical or hormonal differences that made her notice the pregnancy. However, when she began to feel sick, she underwent an exam in which, in the middle of the consultation, she discovered the pregnancy.

At that moment, the actress revealed that, in addition to being treated indifferently by the professional who attended her, she suffered another abuse.