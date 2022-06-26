Klara Castanho reveals that she got pregnant after rape and gave baby up for adoption







Actress Klara Castanho, 21, revealed in an open letter on Instagram that she was a victim of sexual violence. Photo: @klarafgcastanho / Reproduction / Instagram

The actress klara brown21, broke the silence after his name was among the most commented on social networks this Saturday, 25. The former child star revealed that got pregnant after a rape and gave the baby up for adoption.

In the report, Klara explains that she only discovered the pregnancy at the end and, therefore, chose to give the baby up for adoption. Like many victims, she also did not go to the police out of feeling “shame” and “guilt”.

“This is the most difficult story of my life. I thought I would take this pain and this weight with me alone. I have always kept my affective life private. […] However, I cannot be silent when I see people conspiring and creating versions of repulsive violence and trauma that I smile. I was raped,” the actress said.

The artist even came to take pill of the next day, but the drug did not work and she discovered the pregnancy only during an imaging test. “I was almost at the end of the pregnancy when I found out. It was a shock. My world fell apart. My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained weight or belly”, she reported.

According to Klaran, the discovery sparked a new trauma: “The doctor had no empathy for me. I was not a woman who was pregnant by will and desire, I had suffered violence. And even so, this professional forced me to listen to the child’s heart, he said that 50% of the DNA were mine and that I would be forced to love him.”

In the end, she still justified the decision. “The child deserves to be raised by a loving family […] she doesn’t need to know that she was the result of cruel violence”.

See the full story: