Klara Castanho says she was raped, got pregnant and gave baby up for adoption | Pop & Art

Actress Klara Castanho, 21, published a report on her Instagram profile in which she said she was raped, got pregnant and decided to give the baby up directly for adoption.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
The publication was made on Saturday night (25), after the subject became one of the most commented on social networks. “I cannot be silent when I see people conspiring and creating versions of repulsive violence and trauma that I have suffered.”
Klara wrote an open letter in which she tells about the violence suffered and its consequences. “This is the most difficult story of my life. I thought I would take this pain and this weight with me alone”, she says.
“I was raped. Remembering that episode brings a feeling of death, because something died in me. I wasn’t in my city, I wasn’t close to my family or my friends”, says the actress.
Klara Castanho — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The artist says that she did not file a police report at the time because she felt ashamed and guilty. “I had the illusion that if I pretended that it didn’t happen, maybe I would forget it, get over it. But that didn’t happen. The only things I had the strength to do were: take the morning-after pill and do some tests”, he says. . “Only my family knew what had happened.”
- Brazil had a rape every 10 minutes in 2021
Klara Castanho — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Months later, according to her account, she began to feel unwell and, in the midst of tests, she discovered the pregnancy was already in an advanced stage. “It was a shock, my world fell apart. My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained weight or a belly,” she says.
Klara claims that, during a consultation, she was forced by the doctor to listen to the child’s heart, which she considered a new violation.
“At that moment of the exam, I felt violated again, guilty again. In a medical consultation I told of being raped, I explained everything that happened”, she says.
“The doctor had no empathy for me. I was not a woman who was pregnant by will and desire, I had suffered violence. And even so, the professional forced me to listen to the child’s heart, he said that 50% of the DNA were mine and that I would be forced to love him.”
Klara Castanho — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Under Brazilian law, Klara would have the right to have a legal abortion. The actress claims, however, that she made the decision to make a direct delivery for adoption. Voluntary delivery for adoption is provided for in the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) and allows a pregnant woman or mother to hand over her child or newborn for adoption in a procedure assisted by the Justice.
Klara Castanho — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
According to Klara, the child was born a few days after the pregnancy was discovered. The actress claims that she got in touch with a lawyer and did all the legal procedures.
“Everything I did was thinking about protecting the child’s life and future. Every step is documented and in accordance with the law”, he says.
“The child deserves to be raised by a loving family, duly qualified for adoption, who have no memories of such a traumatic event.”
Klara Castanho — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram