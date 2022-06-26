Klara Castanho says she was raped, got pregnant and gave baby up for adoption | Pop & Art

Actress Klara Castanho, 21, published a report on her Instagram profile in which she said she was raped, got pregnant and decided to give the baby up directly for adoption.

The publication was made on Saturday night (25), after the subject became one of the most commented on social networks. “I cannot be silent when I see people conspiring and creating versions of repulsive violence and trauma that I have suffered.”

Klara wrote an open letter in which she tells about the violence suffered and its consequences. “This is the most difficult story of my life. I thought I would take this pain and this weight with me alone”, she says.

“I was raped. Remembering that episode brings a feeling of death, because something died in me. I wasn’t in my city, I wasn’t close to my family or my friends”, says the actress.

The artist says that she did not file a police report at the time because she felt ashamed and guilty. “I had the illusion that if I pretended that it didn’t happen, maybe I would forget it, get over it. But that didn’t happen. The only things I had the strength to do were: take the morning-after pill and do some tests”, he says. . “Only my family knew what had happened.”

Months later, according to her account, she began to feel unwell and, in the midst of tests, she discovered the pregnancy was already in an advanced stage. “It was a shock, my world fell apart. My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained weight or a belly,” she says.

Klara claims that, during a consultation, she was forced by the doctor to listen to the child’s heart, which she considered a new violation.

“At that moment of the exam, I felt violated again, guilty again. In a medical consultation I told of being raped, I explained everything that happened”, she says.

“The doctor had no empathy for me. I was not a woman who was pregnant by will and desire, I had suffered violence. And even so, the professional forced me to listen to the child’s heart, he said that 50% of the DNA were mine and that I would be forced to love him.”

Under Brazilian law, Klara would have the right to have a legal abortion. The actress claims, however, that she made the decision to make a direct delivery for adoption. Voluntary delivery for adoption is provided for in the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) and allows a pregnant woman or mother to hand over her child or newborn for adoption in a procedure assisted by the Justice.

According to Klara, the child was born a few days after the pregnancy was discovered. The actress claims that she got in touch with a lawyer and did all the legal procedures.

“Everything I did was thinking about protecting the child’s life and future. Every step is documented and in accordance with the law”, he says.

“The child deserves to be raised by a loving family, duly qualified for adoption, who have no memories of such a traumatic event.”