Klara Castanho thanks support after revealing she was raped and gave baby up for adoption | Pop & Art

‘My story becoming public was not my wish’: read the full report

Taís Araujo, who said she had an obligation to “publicly welcome” the actress, Klara commented: “I love you, and you’re not from this life. Thank you, Tais”.

In the post by Thalita Rebouças, who said that the actress became a “daughter of the heart”, Klara wrote: “I love you with all my heart”.

In the post by Bruno Mazzeo, who paid tribute to the actress remembering that he played her father in the movies and said he wanted to give the actress a hug “and see up close that smile that will come back”, Klara commented: “Thank you for taking such great care. Thank you!”

In the post by fellow actress Carol Castro, who paid tribute to the actress with a photo of the two in Colombia and said she was “in shock”, Klara thanked: “Thank you for being and always being here. I love you. I only love you a thousand times.”

To Dadá Coelho, who wrote about “the world being very sick” and said that the actress “shines light on other people”, Klara wrote: “I love you Dada, I love you”.

Klara Castanho debuted on children’s television, in the series “Mothern”, by GNT, in 2006. Before that, since she was a baby, she was already doing advertising campaigns.

It was in 2009 that the biggest successes began, when the actress was part of the cast of “Viver a Vida”, a plot by Manoel Carlos on Globo, in the role of Rafaela, daughter of Giovanna Antonelli’s character. In the same year, the actress made her film debut in “How long does love last?”.

She also made the soap opera “Morde & Assopra”, in 2011, when she played Tonica, daughter of Marcos Pasquim’s character.

In 2013, the girl Paulinha lived, daughter of one of the protagonists of “Amor à vida”, the doctor Paloma, played by Paolla Oliveira.

The actress also participated in other plots on Globo: “Morde & Assopra”, by Walcyr Carrasco (2011), and “Amor eternal amor” (2012) and “Além do tempo” (2015), both by Elizabeth Jhin.

Klara Castanho also participated in the music reality show “Popstar”, on Globo, in the 2018 season.

In cinemas, he made the features “É Fada” (2016) and “All for a Popstar” (2018).