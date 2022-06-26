Know what foods to treat diarrhea

Diarrhea tends to appear suddenly, usually caused by spoiled or contaminated food. The consequences of this can be a few days of going to the bathroom frequently and dehydration of the body. Therefore, it is important to know how to feed properly under these conditions. Thinking about helping with this, we’ve separated some tips on what to eat when you have diarrhea. Check the text and discover the options.

Coconut Water

Have you ever heard that coconut water is able to hydrate even more than regular water? Well that’s true! Therefore, drinking the drink during diarrhea is essential to replace all the liquid lost in your body.

Rice

In addition to drinking lots of fluids, such as coconut water, being assertive in your diet will help you get rid of diarrhea and keep your stomach healthy while your body rehydrates.

Therefore, in the same way that heavy foods should be avoided, others should be a priority in food. In that sense, rice can be a smart and nutritious choice. That’s because it is able to stimulate the growth of intestinal flora after the trauma of bellyache.

On the other hand, the more the food is industrially manipulated, the more difficult it will be for our body to recover, so look for the integral option and don’t overdo it with seasonings, ok? And always choosing everything as natural as possible, so no ready-made seasonings!

fruits

There are some fruits that can release the intestinal flow more easily, which is not indicated during diarrhea, precisely so that the body does not become even more dehydrated. Instead, you should opt for the famous fruits that “hold” the intestines and that will help you stay more hydrated. Among the options are: banana, apple, pear and cashew.

manipulated probiotics

Finally, it is worth noting that, although it is not necessarily a food, there is this food supplement option that can help anyone with diarrhea: manipulated probiotics sold in bottles as “fermented milk”.

They will also help in the rebuilding of the intestinal flora and in the flow of food digestion. That is why it is recommended to use the product to get rid of the effects of diarrhea once and for all.