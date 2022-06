The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) released its latest national fuel price survey this Saturday. The survey already brings the impacts of the most recent increase announced by Petrobras on June 17th, and shows that the Londrina region is where supply is more expensive in Paraná.

In all, 21 stations in the city were researched by the agency, which found the liter of gasoline being sold at up to R$8.29. The city is the only one among those present in the ANP survey with the price of fuel above R$ 8. After Londrina, the second most expensive gasoline in the state is sold in Cornélio Procópio, also in the north of Paraná, at R$ 7 .66. In Curitiba, the maximum price of gasoline was found at R$ 7.59.

Londrina maintains the uncomfortable lead when the researched fuel is hydrous ethanol. The maximum price found at the city’s pumps was R$ 7.69 per liter of biofuel. União da Vitória has the second most expensive ethanol in Paraná, with maximum prices of around R$6. In Curitiba, ethanol was found for up to R$5.59.

The most expensive common diesel (S500) in Paraná was also found in northern Paraná, but this time in Arapongas. There, the fuel was even found by the ANP at R$ 8.09 a liter. In Cambé, the liter of diesel is the second most expensive in the state, costing up to R$ 7.99 according to the ANP. In Curitiba, the fuel was found for R$ 7.43 a liter. The increase reflects the scenario identified by the agency at the national level, with the average price of diesel being more expensive than that of gasoline for the first time since 2004, when the ANP began to carry out surveys.