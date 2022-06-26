Laura Cardoso goes to hospital in a hurry, health worries and photo moves

Laura Cardoso has been incarcerated since the beginning of the pandemic and came only to get a vaccine

Laura Cardoso is one of the most beloved actresses in the history of TV Globo. At 94 years old, the actress is reclusive at home and takes the best care to avoid contracting the covid-19. In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo in 2021, she reported what she was dealing with.

Very active when it comes to work, she was forced to be confined and did not assimilate it well in the first moments. “If there are conditions, if there is a possibility, if all is well, of course I want to go back to work.”, commented Laura Cardoso at the time.

At the time, she had also been vaccinated against covid0-19 and wanted everyone to have access to the immunizer. “I was very happy to be vaccinated, to be able to be at peace knowing that I am immunized. I hope all Brazilians get vaccinated,” she said.

In addition, Laura Cardoso mentioned the difficulty that the pandemic imposed on her: “I like freedom and, at this time, we are not trying to freedom, right?! We are stuck with a lot of things.”

BRAZIL CELEBRATED ACTRESS IMMUNIZATION

Laura Cardoso rushed to the hospital to get vaccinated. She also made a huge appeal to try to mobilize Brazilians for the greater good, which is vaccination and protective measures against the Coronavirus. “For the love of God, follow the medical recommendations. Get the vaccine!”, said the actress in the interview.

An Instagram profile managed by Laura Cardoso’s family celebrated the urgent and beneficial news. “Wonderful news: Today Laura, who is part of the priority group by age, was vaccinated against Covid! Long live science! Long live Laura”, she snapped.

After that, the actress returned to her seclusion and has not been seen publicly since. On Instagram, the family shows how the actress is doing and the fans are calm.