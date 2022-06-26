Learn about the composer’s life and work

Coming from Bahia, walking with faith and turning the world with sound and poetry, Gilberto Gil is now 80 years old, crossing the souls of the millions who are enchanted by his work.

Recognized for all his artistic dimension and political, racial and environmental engagement, Gil has already been on the stages of the UN (United Nations), has his face stamped on a mural in Cinelândia, in Rio, he does not miss the Carnival of Salvador, his hometown, and has been Minister of Culture (2003 – 2008).

On this very special day, we have gathered here some information about his rich trajectory and highlights of his vast musical work.

“Following in the footsteps of Gilberto Gil, this entire continent will be following in the footsteps of a man who acquired his integrity through the different experiences he lived and assimilated through life”, said actor Grande Otelo in the documentary “Éclats noirs du Samba” (Estilhaços Negros do Samba, in free translation from French), available on YouTube.

This is a thought shared by dozens of artists who revere everything Gil represents. Its lyrics and melodies are filled with joy, criticism and awareness, adding to MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) spices from reggae, rock, samba, baião and many other musical genres.

On June 14, 2022, Google Arts Culture launched “O Ritmo de Gil”, a virtual retrospective dedicated to the singer-songwriter, the largest on a living artist. Fans can access, on the platform, an unreleased album, from 1982, recorded in New York and never released.

Rural influences, exile, and a hit list

Gil spent the first ten years of his life in Ituaçu, in the hinterland of Bahia, where he learned to play the accordion, his gateway to music. “Ituaçu is the basis of all this image of the rural world inside me. All the other places in the countryside that I saw in Europe, the United States, Japan sent me here. Every small riverbank, mountain. a mythical function in my life”, he says in the documentary “Tempo Rei”.

The beginning of his career also goes through the national festivals in which he performed and, then, through tougher periods, such as his exile in London, motivated by his opposition to the dictatorship and the excesses of the military regime that marked that moment in Brazil. It was during this period that he made the album “April de 1971”, with the emblematic version of “I can’t find my way home”.

The 1970s marks his return to the country and the recording of masterpieces, such as “Expresso 2222” (the same name as his trio Elétrico) and “Refavela”, an album inspired by African roots and realities,

From then on, the repertoire of his creations is varied to the point of mixing Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Caetano Veloso — one of his greatest partners — and Ivete Sangalo, Jimi Hendrix, Milton Nascimento and Jorge Ben. Some of his most acclaimed hits are immortalized in “MTV Acoustic”, from 1994.

Gil has already won five Grammy Awards in the Best Contemporary Music Album category: 1999, 2006, 2009, 2016 and 2017.

ABL and family tour

Upon assuming his chair at the ABL (Academia Brasileira de Letras) in April, Gil referred to Machado de Assis as follows: “An Afro-descendant writer like me”. The artist reinforced the importance of culture creators, especially in times of crisis.

“Despite the politically dark times we live in, I bet on hope,” he said.

Advancing age only motivates, even more, the wanderings of this inexhaustible artist, who packs his bags for a tour with his family on the stages of Europe.

In May, during an interview on TV Cultura’s Roda Vida program, Gil answered about his old age: “I think that’s all, life has provided me with aging, despite this and that. children, I had many grandchildren, this will spread around the world”.

Before leaving on a trip, the Bahian recorded the audiovisual “Em Casa com os Gil”, showing the backstage of the musical adventure.

To learn more about the legacy of this master, here are suggestions for books and records to have at home:

All lyrics – Gilberto Gil

All lyrics – Gilberto Gil

Launching on July 8, the book brings together more than 400 songs composed by Gilberto Gil throughout his career, many of them followed by comments and considerations by the musician and lyricist himself. Organized by Carlos Rennó, the book also has illustrations by Alberto Pitta and texts by Arnaldo Antunes and José Miguel Wisnik. Publisher Companhia das Letras.

Loving Dispositions – Gilberto Gil and Ana de Oliveira

Price: from BRL 72 to BRL 66.41*

The book presents Gil’s answers to questions raised by personalities such as Marina Silva, Lula, Gal Costa, Preto Zezé, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Leonardo Boff, in a conversation mediated by the creator of the project, Ana de Oliveira, who signs with the musician the authorship of the work. In the 288 pages, the artist discusses the phases of his career, his way of experiencing time, his vision of social movements, among other topics. Publisher Iyá Omin.

DVD Gilberto Gil: Kaya N’Gan Daya

Price: BRL 40*

Recorded largely in Jamaica and released in 2002, the DVD features 16 tracks of Bob Marley classics including “Is This Love”, “Buffalo Soldier” and “Three Little Birds”. In addition to versions made for Jamaican songs, Brazilian compositions such as “Extra” and “Barracos da Cidade” complement one of Gil’s main forays into the reggae genre.

CD Gil & Milton CD – Gilberto Gil and Milton Nascimento

Price: BRL 140.20*

There are many similarities in the trajectory of these two of the great names of Brazilian popular music, starting with their age and the moment when their careers began. At this meeting, the two artists reinterpret songs by Fito Paez and the Beatles, in addition to presenting songs composed in partnership and chosen for the 15-track album.

Refavela Vinyl – Gilberto Gil

Price: BRL 179.90*

One of the most emblematic Brazilian albums, “Refavela” was released in 1977 after Gil’s trip to Nigeria, providing the meeting of Brazilian music with part of its African roots in tracks such as “Ilê Ayê”, “Babá Alapalá”, “Sandra”, “Here and Now” and “Afoxé Filhos de Gandhi”. “Refazenda” (1975) and “Realce” (1979) are the other two works that make up the “Re” trilogy.

Electroacoustic DVD – Gilberto Gil

Price: BRL 24.99*

Released in 2004 and winner of a Grammy in the category of Best Contemporary Music Album in 2006, in addition to other national and international awards, the DVD has 16 tracks. “Refavela”, “Se Euser Falar com Deus”, “Aquele Abraço”, “Maracatu Atomico” and “Andar com Fé” are among those selected in the repertoire full of great hits signed by Gil.

Box with 6 CDs Gilberto Gil – Anos 70 Live

Price: BRL 110*

The collection brings together the musician’s works presented to the public during the 1970s in the form of three double CDs containing unpublished records of those moments of cultural and political effervescence led by Gil, who returned to Brazil in 1972 after his exile in London, England. The gathered material consists of an important historical document of Brazilian discography.

CD Unplugged – Gilberto Gil

CD Unplugged – Gilberto Gil

Produced by Gil and recorded live at one of the artist’s shows, the work was released in 1994 as part of the Acústico MTV project, in which many Brazilian artists participated over the following years. “A Novidade”, “Esoteric”, “A Paz”, “Parabolicamará”, “Tempo Rei”, “Toda Menina Baiana”, “Realce” are among the songs for the album.

