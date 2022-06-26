Learn how to enhance your training with electrostimulation – GQ

+



Did you know that the electro-stimulation can help to revamp your training, bringing better results? “It acts in the body with the emission of electrical impulses to the muscles, and, in this way, potentiates the effects of the exercises performed”. Who says that is the dermatofunctional physiotherapist Renata Gomes Moreira.

Beautician Nany Mota also explains that using this device brings better results because “electrostimulation works more than 350 muscles simultaneously”. The traditional method involves around 10 and 11 muscle groups.

The professional recommends betting on electrostimulation twice a week and, on the other days, continuing with conventional training. “Because if the body becomes dependent on external stimulation, it tends to get ‘lazy’ and, over time, it will take longer to get the benefits”, adds Nany.

GQ Brasil: What are the effects of electrostimulation during training?

Renata Gomes: EMS [sigla para eletroestimulação muscular] It is a training system performed by means of electrodes that generate involuntary muscle contraction. Electrostimulation acts on the body with the emission of electrical impulses to the muscles, thus enhancing the effects of the exercises performed during training.

GQ Brasil: Which devices bring this type of benefit? How do they work?

Renata Gomes: For this purpose, the most suitable is the transcutaneous neuromuscular stimulator technology.

GQ Brasil: In which moment of the training to use: before, during or after?

Renata Gomes: During. As this is a functional training, we use body weight and the aid of accessories. You perform the exercises with the device connected to the body that sends low or medium frequency electrical impulses to the muscles.

GQ Brasil: Why is training accompanied by electrostimulation more effective?

Nany Mota: Electrostimulation works more than 350 muscles simultaneously, so the results are very effective compared to a traditional weight training workout, where around 10 and 11 muscle groups are worked.

GQ Brasil: Who can benefit and do it?

Nany Mota: Those who already practice exercises can benefit even more from muscle electrostimulation. This happens because it improves income and performance in sports and other activities.

There are studies published in National Library of Medicine who talk about the power of physical exercise combined with electrostimulation to potentiate muscle fiber, and EMS can also be an aid for people who cannot practice high-impact activities, even in post-operative scenarios. For example: with the use of Russian current for muscle strengthening and maintenance of tone in cases of necrosis or any other type of intercurrence that prevents the patient from exercising and asks him to stay in bed.

GQ Brasil: How often can it be used? What are the results?

Nany Mota: The recommendation is to bet on electrostimulation twice a week and, on the other days, continue with conventional training. Because if the body becomes dependent on external stimulation, it tends to get “lazy”, and over time it will take longer to get the benefits. It is the increase in muscle strength that helps to tone the muscles, working 100% of the muscle fiber and generating quick results such as loss of measurements and cellulite reduction.

Renata Gomes Moreira: specialist dermatofunctional physiotherapist at IBRAMED

Nany Mota: beautician, cosmetologist, post-op specialist and massage therapist.