Learn more about oral treatment for alopecia

Well known worldwide, actress Jada Smith, wife of actor Will Smith, faced hair loss due to a disease known as alopecia. Still without an expressive treatment for this condition, scientists in the United States have started to test a new oral drug. After all, it will be the end of baldness? The research has had promising results, and everything indicates that soon this drug will be sold in pharmacies. Follow the text and learn about it!

Also read: Should employers continue forcing employees to wear masks?

The medicine against alopecia

Known as baricitinib, the new drug can treat adults who have severe alopecia, as well as children. This will be the first time that a systemic treatment drug has been approved to treat the disease.

It is manufactured by the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, and has already undergone two clinical trials with the participation of 1,200 adults suffering from severe alopecia.

Study participants were divided into three groups, each receiving a different dosage. The former received 2 mg of the drug a day, while the other took 4 mg and the latter only ingested a placebo. The research was divided into two cores, of which, in the first, 184 participants received the lowest dosage and 281 received the highest.

The results were quite promising. About 80% of patients achieved scalp capillary coverage after 36 weeks.

The types of alopecia treated by the drug

Alopecia is a disease that interferes with people’s lives, especially with regard to self-esteem. Thus, this treatment can be very significant in the lives of many people. It is promising in some cases of the disease, such as alopecia areata.

This alopecia can cause hair loss in different parts of the body, not just the scalp. The drug, then, because it contains systemic properties, will act not only in a specific location, but throughout the body.