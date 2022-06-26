Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle expose Klara Castanho’s rape and pregnancy and go to the TTs’: “disgust”

The gossip columnist metropolises, Leo Diasand the presenter, Antonia Fontenelleended up among the most commented topics on Twitter this Sunday (26), with the hashtag “rotten”, after revealing that a Globo actress would have given birth to a child after being raped and given up for adoption.

The story began when Fontenelle told in a live that “a 21 year old global actress would have gotten pregnant and given the child up for adoption.” “She didn’t want to look at the child’s face,” he added.

Although he did not mention the actress by name, netizens immediately associated the version told by Antonia to the klara brown. After Fontenelle’s statement had repercussions, dozens of netizens criticized and pointed to the actress’ “lack of responsibility”.

Leo Dias

Leo Dias, in turn, stated in an interview shown on June 16 at “The Night“, presented by Danilo Gentiliwho knew “unbelievable” information about an actress and her “bill” would arrive, as the case “involves lives”.

After all the pressure, Klara published this Saturday (25), a touching letter on her Instagram account in which she says she was raped and got pregnant, even taking the morning after pill. She says this was “the most difficult account of my life”, and explained that she didn’t want to make the matter public, but since the adoption was exposedshe decided to speak up.

Klara Castanho explains that when she was sexually assaulted, she did not report the incident to the police for feeling “shame and guilt”. She believed that by “pretending” the episode didn’t happen, she “maybe forget about it”.

She also highlights that she discovered the pregnancy after feeling sick and looking for a doctor. However, the professional who attended her did not show solidarity with her pain and the violence she suffered, even after revealing that she was raped.

opted for adoption

Klara opted for donating the baby she gave birth to and went through all the legal procedures. However, when she had the child, she says she was threatened by a nurse, who wanted to make the case public through the press.

She also says that she was approached by journalists, still in the hospital, to ask about the pregnancy and adoption, but, when she explained to them that the child was the result of violence, the reporters promised not to publish an article about it. Until the matter exploded on account of Fontenelle and Leo Dias.

Read his statement in full:

“This is the most difficult story of my life. I thought I would take this pain and this weight with me alone. I’ve always kept my affective life private, so exposing it in this way is something that terrifies me and stirs up deep and recent pain. However, I can’t be silent when I see people plotting and creating versions of repulsive violence and trauma I suffered. I was raped. Remembering that episode brings a feeling of death, because something died in me. It wasn’t in my city, it wasn’t close my family or my friends.

I was completely alone. No, I didn’t file a police report. I was very ashamed, I felt guilty. I had the illusion that if I pretended it didn’t happen, maybe I would forget, get over it. But that’s not what happened. The only things I had the strength to do were: take the morning-after pill and do some tests. And I tried, as much as possible and my fragile emotional capacity, to move forward, to stay focused on my family and my work. But even as I tried to lead a normal life, the damage of violence followed me. I stopped sleeping, I stopped trusting people, I let a shadow take over me.

An infinite sadness that I had never felt before. Social media is an illusion and I left there the illusion that life was ok while I was torn apart. Only my family knew what had happened. The facts so far are enough to hurt me, but they don’t stop there. Months later, I started feeling sick, feeling unwell. A doctor pointed out that it could be gastritis, a strangulated hernia, a fibroid. I had a CT scan, and in the middle of it, the exam was hastily interrupted.

I was informed that I was generating a fetus in my uterus. Yes, I was almost at the end of the pregnancy when I found out. It was a shock. My world has fallen. My menstrual cycle was normal, so was my body. I hadn’t gained weight or belly. In that moment of the exam, I felt violated again, guilty again. At a medical appointment I told her I had been raped, I explained everything that had happened. The doctor had no empathy for me. I was not a woman who was pregnant by will and desire, I had suffered violence.

And even so, this professional forced me to listen to the child’s heart, said that 50% of the DNA was mine and that I would be forced to love him. This was another one of the series of violence that happened to me. I wish it had stopped there, but unfortunately, it didn’t. I was still trying to pick up the pieces when I had to deal with the information of having a baby. A baby born of violence that destroyed me as a woman. I was not (and am not) emotionally able to give this child the love, care and everything he deserves. Between the moment I found out about the pregnancy and the delivery, a few days passed. It was too much to process, to accept and I took the attitude that I consider most dignified and human.

I looked for a lawyer and knowing the process, I made the decision to make a direct delivery for adoption. I went through all the procedures: psychologist, prosecutor, judge, hearing, all the mandatory steps. A process that, by law itself, guarantees confidentiality for me and the child. The delivery was protected and confidential. Being a father and/or mother does not depend only on the economic and financial condition, but on the ability to care. Recognizing my inability to exercise this care, I opted for this conscious delivery, which should be safe.

On the day the child was born, I, still anesthetized from postpartum, was approached by a nurse who was in the operating room. She asked questions and threatened: ‘imagine if such a columnist discovers this story’. I was inside a hospital, a place that was supposed to welcome and protect me. When I got to the room, there were already messages from the columnist, with all the information. He just didn’t know about the rape. I was still under the anesthesia.

I didn’t have time to process everything I was experiencing, to understand, such was the pain I was feeling. I talked to him, explained everything that had happened to me. He promised not to publish. Another columnist also came to me days later wanting to know if I was pregnant and I spoke to him. But just the fact that they know, shows that the professionals who should have protected me in a moment of extreme pain and vulnerability, who have a legal obligation to respect the confidentiality of the delivery, were not ethical, nor had respect for me or for the child.

Well, now, the news has become public, and with it came a thousand misinformation and cruel and lying inferences. You have no idea of ​​the pain I feel. Everything I did was thinking about protecting the child’s life and future. Each step is documented and in accordance with the law. The child deserves to be raised by a loving family, duly qualified for adoption, which does not have the memories of such a traumatic event. And she doesn’t need to know that it was the result of such cruel violence. As a woman, I was first raped by a man and now I am repeatedly raped by so many other people who judge me. Having to speak about such an intimate and painful subject makes me have to continue living this anguish that I carry every day.

The truth is harsh, but this is the real story. This is the pain that tears me apart. At the moment, I am supported by my family and taking care of my mental and physical health. My story to be made public was not my wish, but I hope that, at least, everything that has happened to me will help women and girls not feel guilty or ashamed for the violence they suffer. Giving up a child for adoption is not a crime, it is a supreme act of care. I will try to rebuild myself, and I count on your understanding to help me maintain the privacy that the moment demands. With affection, Klara Castanho”.