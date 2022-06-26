Leo Dias takes surprising action after being detonated for exposing Klara Castanho

Cuiabá, June 25, by Amanda Souza – Leo Dias was the one who brought up the controversy involving klara brown. After being detonated by netizens for not respecting the will of the actress, the columnist of the website Metrópoles deprived the comments of his publications to avoid reprisals from users of social networks.

He did this with Instagram and also with his Twitter profile. But that was not enough for him to be criticized, given that groups are mobilizing to denounce the journalist’s profile, as well as Antonia Fontenelle, another person responsible for disseminating the information.

Understand the case involving Leo Dias and Klara Castanho

It all started a few weeks ago, when Leo Dias participated in Danilo Gentili’s show The Noite, on SBT. The presenter wanted to know if he had any bombshell news, but he couldn’t let go. Leo confirmed and said that she was an actress with a “nice face”, but that she did something that left him perplexed to the point of discrediting humanity.

Then, Antonia Fontenelle gave more information about what this actress would have done, and revealed the controversy explaining that the famous would have become pregnant from a rape, hidden the pregnancy and given the child for adoption after birth.

