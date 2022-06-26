Line of credit of up to R$4,500 for Brazilians; see who can apply

Thanks to the current situation in which the country has found itself in recent years, more and more new measures have been needed to keep operating and with open doors. Fortunately the Powers are aware that beneath them are people who are killing a lion a day.

See also: Caixa: New line of credit can release up to R$ 3,000 for negatives

With this in mind, the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday, 21, the Provisional Measure 1107/22 that creates the Digital Microcredit Program for Entrepreneurs.

The rapporteur of the text, which is now forwarded to the Federal Senate, was Deputy Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF). In the project, at first, the proposed amount would be R$ 1,500 for individuals, however the amount could reach R$ 3,000 for individual micro-entrepreneurs.

The deputy also stated that even in the face of the new values, they can still be considered modest; because, according to him, this amount is not enough to boost once and for all the business of any entrepreneur.

However, it is necessary to be careful so that the measure that, in principle, has the objective of helping, does not lead the citizen to an unnecessary indebtedness that will not be enough to make the projects move forward.

Credit of R$ 3 billion from the FGTS

The provisional measure even goes further by authorizing the use of the R$ 3 billion that are used in the Severance Indemnity Fund, as in this way the amounts – through microcredit – will be able to help with business.

Along with the MP, the amendment prepared by deputy Hildo Rocha was added. Its basis is related to the change in the maximum term for payment of real estate loans. Previously it was 30 years old, but now it will be 35.

for entrepreneurs

The digital SIM is a measure that was already being used by the Federal Government. Only until the month of April of that year, Caixa Econômica Federal had already released this credit before the readjustment for about one million entrepreneurs.

Also according to the text that is now going to be approved by the Senate, half of the resources will be destined for micro-entrepreneurs womenwho needed even more support from the authorities.

About 53% of the current lines of credit from the Federal Government are already being earmarked for them, as a really considerable portion of these women struggle daily to keep their business running while reconciling hard work with household chores.

Eligibility

For your business to be eligible, you and your business must have passed technical qualifications analyzed by the Brazilian Service for Support of Micro and Small Enterprises (SEBRAE).

For individuals, it is necessary that they have carried out productive activities or urban or rural service provision, either individually or collectively.