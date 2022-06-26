Linn da Quebrada says she felt like kissing Paulo André on the mouth

After many “silly and delicious” jokes between Paulo André and Linn da Quebrada on “BBB 22”, the singer admitted that she felt like kissing the confinement colleague’s mouth.

In an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, Linna agreed with the praise made by presenter Igor Cavalari to the athlete. “He [P.A] It’s extraordinary, let’s tell the truth. It even warmed me up”, said the ex-sister. “He’s handsome. Nice body, that smile of his…” she continued.

When Cavalari commented that PA’s mouth always looked wet, Linna replied, “It’s not always wet! Including, It was something I noticed.”

“No [digo] hungover, but there was a little mouth that wasn’t shiny, and I even felt like ‘oh, let me kiss that little mouth'”, she said. And added: “Just to brighten up, nothing more”.

Still in the daydream about the kiss not given to the athlete, who lived a romance with Jade Picon during the reality show, Linn da Quebrada explained: “You know when you apply a lip gloss and say ‘that person has a little hangover’. a [gesto de selinho] to apply the gloss that is on your lip…”

In “BBB 22”, Linna and PA had several moments of flirtation and exchange of caresses – what the then sister called “silly and delicious jokes” with her friend.