Live, Globo presenter detonates the broadcaster’s own report and causes enormous embarrassment (see video)

It became fashionable, in the “land of lacração” – Globo – for presenters to smack subalterns and colleagues live.

Days ago Andreia Sadi humiliated the Globo correspondent in New York, Guga Chacra.

Two years ago, when he saw a reporter interviewing a black sportsman, named Leonel, at a subway station, with the apparatus of an athlete from Clube Pinheiros (one of the most select in S. Paulo), the presenter came forward and released this pearl:

“Scheuer (the reporter), asks if Leonel is going to play tennis at Pinheiros?”

To which the athlete Leonel replied dryly:

“No. I’m a water polo athlete from Pinheiros!”

But that was no lesson.

This week, Rodrigo Bocardi was not pleased with a report shown in the edition of Bom Dia São Paulo, by Globo, and did not make a point of hiding it from the public. The anchor criticized from the agenda to the technical aspects of the transmission.

In a live link from Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo, reporter Adriano Baracho, from TV Tem, an affiliate of Globo, showed construction techniques to keep the house warm during the winter and save electricity.

However, Baracho had a dual role, in addition to conducting the report, he also filmed. Bocardi ended up getting annoyed with the difficulty of the “video-reporter” in the transmission and took advantage of the link’s fall to weave his criticisms. The anchor called the broadcast bad and precarious.

“Guys, I can only apologize to you for what we saw. It’s a very bad, precarious transmission, and it won’t contribute anything to you who need to heat the house, because bringing termites to the big city is really difficult “, shot.

Thais Luquesi, who shared the screen with the anchor, tried to appease him by defending the agenda, saying it was useful. Bocardi, however, was not convinced.

Adriano Baracho reacted on social networks, in a cordial way.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow journalists and everyone who followed the theme and sent good vibes to my work. We live a constant learning process and I will continue to deliver the best I can”, he wrote.

The video reporter function is common in broadcasters to reduce costs.

Rede Globo’s moment recalls that old saying: A house where there’s no bread, everyone screams and no one is right.

Watch:

Media is silent in the face of historical archive on Bolsonaro, but the truth will prevail

The election is coming… It’s time for you to show all your love for Brazil!

Have you secured your t-shirt, flag and sash?

All this and much more you can find at Shopping Conservador…

The biggest patriot store in Brazil!!

Click on the link below:

https://www.shoppingconservador.com.br/

Brazil needs you!

also know the Bolsonaro Craft Beer, CLICK HERE!

If you want, donate any amount to Jornal da Cidade Online via PIX (key: [email protected] or 16.434.831/0001-01).

Sign the JCO:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao