LIVE! Portuguesa x Paraná Clube – Series D 2022

Close to the classification to the next phase, the Paraná Clube visit to Portuguese-RJ, this Saturday (25), at 3 pm, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, by the Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. With victory, the team can guarantee the classification to the next phase. Band B follows all the emotions of the confrontation in real time!

O Tricolor ranks second in the Group 7 and has eight goals ahead in relation to the fifth place, the New Iguaçu. In the event of a triumph, the commanders of Omar Feitosa can reach 22 points, a goal set by the board to advance to the knockout stage. Portuguesa, in turn, is in third position and tries to create “fat” within the G-4.

LIVE – FOLLOW

GAME INFO – PORTUGUESE vs PARANÁ LIVE

TEAM INFORMATION

During the week, Feitosa made a mystery about the paranista squad. However, the tendency is that the midfielder Marcelinhowho started on the bench against Pérolas Negras, returns to the starting 11 in the vacancy of Gabriel Correia. in the attack, Rafael Silva and Gui Nascimento vie for ownership. The truth is that the steering wheel Evandro will make his debut as a team starter, as he Moses Gaucho is suspended. On the defense line, the coach must maintain the same formation as in the last round, with César Morais and Dirceu kept

Portuguesa comes from its best moment in this D Series and tries to consolidate itself in the G-4 of group seven. Lusa Carioca comes from four games without losing, including two consecutive victories. At the moment, the difference to Paraná is seven points. the attacker luan is the club’s top scorer in the competition, with four goals scored.

SCHEDULES

Portuguese-RJ – John Lopes; Pernão, Leandro Amaro, Marcão and Bruno Santos; Wellington Cezar, Netinho and Patrick; Dija Baiano, Luan and Marlon. Coach: Felipe Surian

Paraná – Philip; André Krobel, Franklin, Dirceu and César Morais; Vinícius Kiss, Evandro and Marcelinho; Everton Brito, Gabriel Correia and Carlos Henrique. Coach: Omar Feitosa

PORTUGUESE x PARANÁ CLUBE