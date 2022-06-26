Losartan: Hypertensive patients should keep taking medication

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined, this week, the preventive recall of some batches of drugs containing the active ingredient losartan, used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

The main reason for the preventive decision was the identification of a substance with the potential to develop cancer. Despite this, experts emphasize that patients should not stop using the drug.

Cardiologist José Vitelio informed that the substance found above the safety limits was azide



Cardiologist José Vitelio informed that the name of the substance found above the safety limits is azido. According to the doctor, it is an impurity found during the manufacturing process of losartan, with mutagenic potential.

The doctor remembers a similar case, which occurred four months ago, to a lesser extent. “Previously, we had a similar problem with a specific manufacturer of losartan. This time, the problem is bigger, since it involves several manufacturers”.

Despite this, the drug is one of the most used for the treatment of hypertension in the world.

The coordinator of the Cardiology Service of the Evangelical Hospital of Vila Velha, Diogo Barreto, argues that the suspension of the drug should not be an option for the patient.

“One of the most widely used drugs for chronic use in the world, losartan is a safe drug with fewer known side effects. Therefore, the suspension in patients who make constant use is not advised”, recommends the doctor.

Barreto adds the risks in case of interruption. “The risk ranges from high blood pressure crises, heart attack or stroke, which are also real risks. Heart disease decompensation, at a general level,” he says.

Cardiologist Leandro Rua points out that the drug is widely used by the Unified Health System (SUS). Therefore, replacing the drug is difficult, since losartan “manages to combine quality and accessibility”.

As for the guidelines, experts are unanimous: “Do not suspend use and contact the laboratory’s customer service (SAC) for questions.

In case of insecurity, the population can compare the batch number in the medicine box with the batches collected and keep the follow-up with a cardiologist up to date.

