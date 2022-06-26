Losartan withdrawn: what to do if using the drug | Health

Disclosure – 06/23/2022 Anvisa ordered the withdrawal of the drug Losartan used to treat high blood pressure

This Thursday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined the ban and recall of batches of some drugs with the active ingredient of Losartan. According to Anvisa, “the measure was taken due to the presence of the “azido” impurity in concentration above the acceptable safety limit”.

The decision raised doubts in patients who use the drug, indicated to treat high blood pressure or heart failure. Anvisa says that people who use the drug should not interrupt the treatment, “even if they are using one of the affected batches”. The agency points out that there is no immediate risk in relation to the use of this medication and that the preventive measure was adopted after the evolution of knowledge about the impurities.

See below the question-answer on the collection of losartan:

What batches of losartan are collected?

The withdrawal refers to specific batches of losartan drugs from the companies Ache, Biolab, Brainfarma, Cimed, Eurofarma, Geolab, Teuto, Prati, in which the quality control identified the presence of the azido impurity above the recommended level. The number of batches collected is specified on the Anvisa website. Some lots of the Geolab company were also interdicted as a precaution. On its website, Anvisa made available the number of each one of them. For those taking the drug, the batch number can be found on the packaging.

Are these lots still on the market?

The publication’s resolution that determines the recall and precautionary interdiction of medicines was published this Thursday. Manufacturers have up to 120 days from this Thursday (23) to complete the withdrawal from the market.

What should the patient do?

Patients should not interrupt treatment, even if they are using one of the affected batches, guides Anvisa. “There is no immediate risk in relation to the use of this medication, because there are no data that indicate an increase in adverse events,” the agency says in a statement.

Any suspicion of adverse events associated with the drug must be reported to Anvisa and informed to the responsible physician. The notification can be sent directly to the agency. Patients who have any questions about their current treatment should talk to their doctor or pharmacist.

There are other losartans on the market that can replace withdrawn or banned medicines, but the exchange should only be done with medical advice. Anvisa warns that stopping the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure can produce instant harm, including risk of death from stroke, heart attacks and worsening heart failure.

The agency also advises patients to contact the Consumer Service (SAC) of the laboratory to find out about the exchange of their drug for a batch that has not been affected by the recall or interdiction. The means of contacting the companies are available on the packaging and package insert of the products. “It is the company’s duty to make the substitution or exchange of drugs in these conditions”, says the agency.

Where do these impurities come from?

The presence of the azido impurity may be the result of the manufacturing process of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, that is, a by-product of chemical interactions that occur during the production of the substance, explains Anvisa.

The first information, received in the second half of 2021, indicated the possible presence of impurities of the azido group, potentially mutagenic (able to cause mutations, that is, to change the genetic code of an individual) in certain active substances of the sartana class.

The substances were identified in analyzes carried out by drug manufacturers in Brazil, after a request from Anvisa.

What is the risk for patients who make continuous use of these drugs?

Withdrawal is a precautionary measure to prevent batches with the presence of azide from being in circulation. Anvisa reinforces that there is no immediate risk in relation to the use of this medication, because there are no data that indicate an increase in adverse events.

In a previous statement on the matter, the agency said there was no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies or fertility disorders.

Anvisa points out that Losartan is considered a safe and effective drug to control the treatment of hypertension and heart failure, significantly reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack.