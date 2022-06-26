Luan Santana cancels show and city hall asks for R$ 350 thousand return

The city hall of Entre Rios, a city located about 140 kilometers away from Salvador, Bahia, accuses singer Luan Santana of breaching the agreement signed to perform at São João do Município, by canceling a show that should have taken place on Thursday ( 23). The artist’s fee for this presentation was set at R$350,000, as stated on the City Hall’s Transparency Portal.

Through Instagram, the municipal management says that the production of the sertanejo “provided justifications that did not convince the local production, which sought to dialogue to find a solution that would not harm the natives, tourists and fan clubs”.

The city hall also claims that Luan Santana made a series of demands to perform in the city, all of which were promptly accepted by the organization, such as, for example, that he open the presentations, so that no other artist would sing before him.

In an audio leaked on social media, the mayor of Entre Rios, Manoelito Argolo Júnior, says that he fulfilled all the demands made by Luan Santana, which included the advance payment of the amount of R$ 350 thousand. In the recording, Manoelito alleges that the singer acted with “lack of respect”, claims that it was something “inadmissible”, and that he wants the refund of the amount paid “so that there is no damage” to everyone involved in the event.

In the post made on social media, the city hall of the city of Bahia states that it will take legal action in order to take legal measures, such as, for example, the return of the cache.

“We didn’t find any feeling other than indignation at the lack of respect for everyone. It is worth mentioning that the city hall complied with all contractual requirements. In time: the municipal government of Entre Rios, through its legal department, will take all appropriate measures” , says the statement.

The Entre Rios City Hall Transparency portal states that R$ 350,000 was pledged to LS Music Produções Artísticas Eireli, through which Luan Santana’s show was contracted, “through an exclusive manager for presentation on the June 23, 2022, at the Festa de São Jão” of the municipality.

Adviser alleges lack of security

In a note sent to splashLuan Santana’s press office denied that the sertanejo had breached the contract and stated that, from the first contact made by the city hall, the production sent a notebook with “the needs related to structure, sound, light and other necessary items” for the presentation of the singer, but “unfortunately, over time, we found that some items were not being met”.

“We made it flexible in the best way so as not to jeopardize the event, however we need the minimum technical and safety conditions to proceed, which was promised to us”, continued the advisory, which says that it found faults when arriving at the place for the assembly. of the show’s equipment, such as, for example, the absence of the requested table, in addition to the fact that “the light equipment also did not fully meet our rider and a good part of the equipment present was not working”.

The advisory says that the structure did not guarantee the safety of the workers involved, as there was no grounding, which caused electric shock “in several professionals”, one of whom “needed to be rescued and hospitalized”.

Finally, Luan Santana’s advice denied that the singer had imposed the condition of performing before the other attractions of the night “so much so that the other artist in question was already on stage when the problems were found and they also chose not to perform “.

“We talked to the mayor and local production, who tried to reverse the situation for us to present, however for the safety of our entire team and the technical problems already related, we chose to request a rescheduling. We were prevented from leaving with our bus that had its obstructed passage, only released after more than two hours”, he added.

splash asked Luan Santana’s adviser if the artist has already received the payment of R$ 350 thousand and, if so, if the amount will be returned to the public coffers, but has not yet received a response. In case of return, this article will be updated.

splash also contacted the city hall of Entre Rios to question the allegations made by the production of Luan Santana and awaits a response.

Schedule

Entre Rios City Hall scheduled an event in June, which opened on June 23, and had Luan Santana as the main attraction.

The event, which ends today, also has among the attractions names such as Raí Saia Roda, Barões da Pisadinha, as well as several local artists.