Luciana Gimenez reports robbery in London: “I feel violated” (Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews)

Luciana Gimenez was stolen this Saturday morning (25) during a tour of London. In an outburst on social media, the presenter reported that two girls took money from her purse, while she was distracted on her cell phone, and said she was feeling “violated”.

“Amazing. I left Brazil to be robbed in London. I’ve just been robbed,” he began. “I ran after the girls, managed to catch one of them. A mocking girl, looking at my face, making fun of the police. An absurdity. Poor police officers to have to deal with this kind of people. I went out screaming in the middle of the street. I took one of them, the other managed to escape. She had my money and a cell phone.”

“I took it easy. I went to pay a business at the cashier and the money was in the back of the bag”, Luciana continued. “I ran after the girl screaming a lot. I ran, but I think it’s their technique. One is slower for you to catch, the one that has nothing, and the other manages to escape.”

Moments later, the presenter recorded another sequence of videos giving new details about the incident: “I told her [a menina que a roubou] that she should think about studying and living life. The lady at the store told me that relatives do that too,” she revealed.

“When these things happen to us, it gives us despair. And the worst thing is that the police said that they have more rights than us, because they are minors. [de idade]”, he said. “We feel violated. Just because the girl is fifteen years old, does she have more important rights than we do? (…) We talk about Brazil, but everywhere is the same. It’s impressive.”